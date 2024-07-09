Kazakh philanthropist and entrepreneur Aselle Tasmagambetova, Honored by the UN Global Compact in Central Asia

Almaty, KAZAKHSTAN, July 9.- Kazakh philanthropist and entrepreneur Aselle Tasmagambetova was recognized this week by the UN Global Compact in Central Asia for her contributions to Sustainable Development Goal 3, which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and advancing well-being for all.

Tasmagambetova was acknowledged as a winner of the 2024 Global Compact in Central Asia SDG Pioneer competition, at a ceremony held at Almaty's landmark Abay Theatre. The ceremony brought together leaders and representatives from diverse sectors of Kazakh society.

The distinction honors Kazakh business actors who have significantly contributed to Central Asia's sustainable and social development.

Tasmagambetova was recognized for her significant contributions to education, social inclusion, and healthcare - and her work as President of the Saby Foundation, founded in 2002 - and the Central Asian Institute for Ecological Research (CAIER), one of the leading environmental institutions in Central Asia.

"This recognition by the UN Global Compact is an honor and a recognition for everyone at the Saby Foundation and CAIER, among our other projects and ventures. We're out there making a real difference and fighting to protect our planet and for a better tomorrow," she expressed after receiving the award.

Created in 2000, the United Nations Global Compact is a non-binding initiative that encourages businesses worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies.

It is the world's most significant corporate sustainability and social responsibility initiative, with over 20,000 corporate participants and stakeholders in more than 165 countries.

Born in 1979 in Atyrau (Kazakhstan), Aselle Tasmagambetova has been considered one of the leading proponents of environmental advancement in Central Asia.

Apart from her roles at CAIER and the Saby Foundation, she is also the CEO of Telli, the leading homeopathic pharmacy company in Central Asia, and the founder of Shoqan School, one of the newest and most important private education institutions in Kazakhstan.



