COUNSLR EXPANDS INTO IOWA, PARTNERING WITH CRESTWOOD HIGH SCHOOL TO INCREASE ACCESS TO MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT SERVICES

CRESCO (IA) & New York (NY), July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counslr, the text-based mental health support mobile app, announced today that it has expanded its support into the State of Iowa through a partnership with Crestwood High School, part of the Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools. The partnership will empower students to prioritize mental health by enabling them to access unlimited texting sessions with Counslr’s licensed and vetted mental health support professionals, available on-demand, 24/7/365.

"Students today face unprecedented levels of stress and pressure, both academically and socially. To ensure they can thrive not only in their studies but also in their personal lives, it is essential to provide robust mental health support. This support helps them build resilience, manage stress, and develop healthy coping mechanisms, which are crucial for their overall well-being and future success," said Lisa Durksy, Principal at Crestwood High School.

The partnership fully rolls out with nearly 400 students in August, and the onboarding process continues over the summer, before the new school year begins. The intention is to enable students to prioritize their mental well-being early and often, no matter where they are or when they feel they need support.

The need for mental health support, especially in Iowa, is increasingly necessary. More than 45% of Iowans have or know someone who has needed mental health support in the past couples of years. Nearly 60% of Iowans say they have had challenges accessing mental health support. That’s according to a recent Des Moines Register / Medicom Iowa Poll . Specifically, in terms of young people in Iowa, Mental Health America has reported that nearly 60% of young Iowans don’t receive the needed mental health support.

“We are thrilled to expand into Iowa and help students prioritize their mental health and the well-being of the school district as a whole,” said Josh Liss, CEO of Counslr. “Working with school districts has become a primary focus for the company, as we aim to help communities across the country prioritize their well-being. We are grateful to leaders such as those in the Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools who embrace the challenge and seek solutions to help their community.”

About Counslr

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life’s day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are “small” to help ensure that they stay “small”. Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes (companies, unions, nonprofits, universities/colleges, high schools, etc) so that these entities can provide Counslr’s services to their employees/members/students at no direct cost. For more information, please visit www.counslr.com.

