Global Phone-based Authentication Solutions Report 2024: Focus on Reducing Password Fatigue and Enhancing Convenience Propels Demand

The growth in the phone-based authentication solutions market is driven by several factors, including increasing cyber threats, regulatory requirements, and the widespread adoption of mobile devices. As cyber-attacks become more sophisticated and prevalent, organizations are prioritizing robust authentication mechanisms to protect their digital assets and customer data. Regulatory frameworks, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), mandate strong authentication practices, further propelling the demand for secure authentication solutions.



Additionally, the rapid proliferation of smartphones and mobile internet usage has created a conducive environment for the adoption of phone-based authentication, as users seek convenient and secure ways to access their accounts and perform transactions. As these trends continue, the market for phone-based authentication solutions is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by the need for enhanced security in an increasingly digital world.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 279 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global





