Power BI - Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) Essentials: Unlock the Secrets of Effective Data Analysis Webinar (ON-DEMAND)

In today's data-driven world, having a strong command of Power BI is essential, and understanding the Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) formula language is the key to unlocking the true potential of Power BI's reporting capabilities.



This session is for intermediate Power BI users who are already familiar with the basics of creating reports but are hungry for more.



We will delve into DAX, providing you with the essential knowledge and skills to manipulate data, perform advanced calculations, and gain valuable insights, making you a data superhero in your organization.



Learning Objective:

Gain a solid understanding of the DAX formula language and its capabilities

Learn how to manipulate text, perform look-ups, and work with dates using DAX

Distinguish between DAX Calculated Columns and Query Editor Calculated Columns and know when to use each

Grasp the fundamentals of creating and using DAX Measures

Master the crucial CALCULATE function and its role in DAX calculations

Areas Covered in the Webinar:

Introduction to DAX

Manipulating text with a Calculated Column

Performing a Lookup with DAX

Working with dates in DAX

DAX Calculated Columns v Query Editor Calculated Columns

Introduction to Measures

The all-important CALCULATE function

