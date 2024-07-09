India CT Scanners Market Forecast Report to 2030: Increasing Medical Tourism Sees Demand for CT Scanners Catering to International Patients Rise

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India CT Scanners Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's CT Scanners Market is valued at USD 223.55 Million in 2024 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 4.43% through 2030.

The Indian CT Scanners Market is being propelled by several key factors. An increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions is driving the demand for advanced diagnostic imaging technologies like CT scanners. Rising healthcare expenditures, coupled with a growing emphasis on early disease detection and prevention, are spurring investments in medical infrastructure and diagnostic facilities across the country.

Technological advancements in CT scanner systems, such as multi-slice and high-resolution imaging capabilities, are enabling more accurate diagnoses and treatment planning, further fueling market growth. Government initiatives to improve healthcare access, expand insurance coverage, and promote medical tourism are contributing to the expansion of the India CT Scanners Market. Overall, these factors converge to create a favorable environment for market expansion, with increasing demand for CT scanners expected to drive sustained growth in the coming years.







Key Market Trends

Increasing Medical Tourism



India's growing prominence as a medical tourism destination is driving the demand for advanced healthcare services, including diagnostic imaging with CT scanners. With its world-class healthcare infrastructure, skilled medical professionals, and cost-effective treatment options, India attracts a large number of international patients seeking medical care. Diagnostic imaging plays a crucial role in the medical tourism ecosystem, as patients often require comprehensive evaluations and imaging studies as part of their treatment plans. CT scanners offer high-quality imaging capabilities and rapid turnaround times, making them essential tools for medical tourism destinations.

Medical tourists often seek cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatment options not available in their home countries, further driving the demand for CT scanners in India. As medical tourism continues to grow, the demand for CT scanners catering to international patients is expected to rise, driving market growth in the segment.



Rapid Urbanization and Healthcare Infrastructure Development



The rapid urbanization and development of healthcare infrastructure in India are driving the adoption of CT scanners in urban and semi-urban areas. As cities expand, healthcare facilities are mushrooming to cater to the growing population and rising demand for medical services. Hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics are investing in state-of-the-art imaging equipment, including CT scanners, to meet the diagnostic needs of their patients. Government initiatives such as Smart Cities Mission and National Urban Health Mission are focused on improving healthcare access and infrastructure in urban areas, further driving investments in medical imaging technology. The concentration of healthcare facilities and diagnostic centers in urban hubs creates a conducive environment for the adoption of advanced imaging technologies, fueling market growth in the CT scanners segment.



Segmental Insights

Technology Insights



Based on the Technology, the 16-slice CT scanners are currently dominating due to their balance between performance and cost-effectiveness. While higher slice machines offer superior image quality and faster scanning speeds, they often come with a higher price tag, making them less accessible to a broader range of healthcare facilities, especially in resource-constrained settings. The 16-slice CT scanners strike a crucial balance between diagnostic capabilities and affordability, making them the preferred choice for many hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics across India. These machines provide sufficient imaging resolution and coverage for a wide range of clinical applications, including routine diagnostic imaging, trauma evaluations, and interventional procedures, while offering a more favorable cost-to-performance ratio compared to higher slice machines.



The versatility and reliability of 16-slice CT scanners make them well-suited for various healthcare settings, from urban tertiary care hospitals to rural primary health centers, catering to the diverse needs of patients and healthcare providers nationwide. While higher slice machines such as 64-slice, 128 & above slice scanners offer advanced imaging capabilities and are increasingly being adopted by larger healthcare facilities and academic institutions, the 16-slice CT scanners remain the cornerstone of diagnostic imaging in India, driving market demand and shaping the landscape of CT scanning technology.



Application Insights



Based on Application, cardiology emerges as the dominant domain driving market growth and technological advancements. CT scanners play a crucial role in cardiovascular imaging, offering non-invasive and rapid assessment of cardiac anatomy, function, and pathology. With the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in India, including coronary artery disease, stroke, and heart failure, there is a growing demand for advanced imaging technologies to support early diagnosis, risk stratification, and treatment planning. CT coronary angiography (CTA) has emerged as a valuable tool for detecting coronary artery stenosis, assessing plaque burden, and guiding coronary interventions, offering high diagnostic accuracy and clinical utility. Cardiac CT imaging is increasingly being used for pre-procedural planning and post-procedural evaluation of structural heart interventions, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), and electrophysiological procedures. The integration of CT scanners with advanced cardiac imaging techniques such as myocardial perfusion imaging, cardiac calcium scoring, and functional assessment further enhances their diagnostic capabilities and clinical value in cardiology practice.



Advancements in CT scanner technology, including high-resolution imaging, dual-source CT, and spectral imaging, enable comprehensive evaluation of cardiac morphology and function, driving the adoption of CT scanners in cardiology departments nationwide. While Oncology and Neurology also represent significant domains for CT imaging applications in India, the dominance of Cardiology in driving market demand underscores the critical role of CT scanners in cardiovascular care and the growing emphasis on preventive cardiology, early disease detection, and personalized treatment approaches in the Indian healthcare landscape.



Regional Insights



The Western region stands out as the dominant region propelling market growth and innovation. Comprising states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Goa, the Western region boasts a confluence of factors that contribute to its market dominance. It is home to several major metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad, which serve as pivotal hubs for healthcare infrastructure, research, and technological advancement. These urban centers house a dense network of hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics equipped with state-of-the-art CT scanner facilities, catering to the diagnostic needs of a vast population base.



The Western region's robust economic landscape, characterized by industrialization, trade, and commerce, generates significant demand for advanced healthcare services, including diagnostic imaging. As a result, healthcare providers in the Western region prioritize investments in medical technology, including CT scanners, to meet the growing demand for diagnostic services and maintain competitiveness in the healthcare market. The presence of leading medical institutions, academic centers, and research organizations in the Western region fosters collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange in the field of diagnostic imaging, driving advancements in CT scanner technology and clinical applications. While other regions such as North, South, and East also contribute to the India CT Scanners Market, the Western region's economic dynamism, healthcare infrastructure, and commitment to technological innovation position it as the primary driver of market growth and development in the country.



Key Market Players

Wipro GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips India Limited

Erbis Engineering

Hitachi

Allengers Medical Systems

Carestream Health India

United Imaging Healthcare

Trivitron Healthcare

Medirays Imaging

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $223.55 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $291.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered India





Report Scope:



In this report, the Indian CT Scanners Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



India CT Scanners Market, By Technology:

16-slice

32-slice

128 & Above slice

64-slice

8-slice

less than 8 slices

India CT Scanners Market, By Modality:

Fixed

Mobile

India CT Scanners Market, By Device Architecture:

O-Arm

C-Arm

India CT Scanners Market, By Application:

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Others

India CT Scanners Market, By End User:

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Others

India CT Scanners Market, By Region:

North

South

West

East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uoslao

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment