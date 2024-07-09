Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Business Analysis Report 2023-2030: Growing Technology & Commercialization Activity to Benefit Market Developments and Expansion

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses was estimated at 678.6 Thousand Units in 2023 and is projected to reach 13 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 53.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the smart AR glasses market is driven by several factors, including rapid advancements in AR technology, increasing investment in wearable tech, and the expanding applications of AR across industries. Technological advancements have significantly improved the display quality, battery life, and overall performance of AR glasses, making them more practical for everyday use. Companies are investing heavily in developing more affordable and versatile AR solutions, targeting both enterprise and consumer markets. The expanding use of AR glasses in various industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, highlights their potential to enhance productivity and customer engagement.



Additionally, the rise of remote work and the need for virtual collaboration tools have accelerated the adoption of AR glasses, providing new ways for teams to interact and collaborate in real-time. As these factors converge, the market for smart AR glasses is poised for substantial growth, driven by continuous innovation and the increasing recognition of AR's transformative potential in both professional and personal contexts.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Simple Assisted Reality Glasses segment, which is expected to reach 5 Million Units by 2030 with a CAGR of a 50.3%. The MR Holographic Displays segment is also set to grow at 58.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 432.3 Thousand Units in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 62.5% CAGR to reach 613.3 Thousand Units by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Augmented Reality (AR): Enriching the Real World through Convergence with Digital Information and Media

Growing Technology & Commercialization Activity Surrounding AR to Benefit Development of Smart AR Glasses

Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses: Making Science Fiction a Reality

AR Glasses: Insights into Functionality

AR Vs VR Glasses

Types of AR Glasses

Major Applications of AI-Based Smart Glasses

Despite Early Failures, Long-term Remains Promising for Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses

Global Market Outlook

Intriguing Real-World & Potential Applications of Smart Glasses

Competition

Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Google Glass Failure & the Lessons Learnt

Google Glass Enterprise Edition: Focus on Industrial Applications

Google Focuses on AR Headset

Microsoft's HoloLens: Wearable Holographic Computing

Products Stirring Smart Glasses Market with Innovative Functionality

Companies Betting Big on Next-Generation Smart AR Glass Technology

Major Trends in AR Hardware Development Landscape

Players Focus on AR Hardware Space

Influencer Market Insights

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Why AR Smart Glasses Are Emerging as Prudent Choice for Various Industry Verticals

AR Smart Glasses: Turning Heads & Shaping Future of Diverse Industry Verticals

Promising Applications of Smart AR Glass

Newer Capabilities of AR Spur Customer Interest in Smart AR Glasses

Select Innovations in Smart AR Glasses Market

Smart Glasses Reappear with Edge for Enterprise and Industrial Users

Smart AR Glasses to Shape Virtual Experiences in the Metaverse

AR To Transform the Fashion Industry

A Overview of Select Metaverse Glasses

Smart AR Glasses to Benefit from the Rising Focus on Remote Assistance

Smart AR Glasses Emerge as Enticing Options to Improve Business Flows and Efficiency

Increasing Investments in Smart Workforce Mobility & Productivity to Benefit Adoption of AR in Enterprise Sector

BYOD Trend Brings Greater Opportunity for Smart Glasses in the Enterprise Sector

Burgeoning Sales of Smartphones to Benefit Smartphone-Dependent AR Glasses

Potential to Improve Productivity & Efficiency to Fuel Adoption of Smart AR Glasses in Industrial & Manufacturing Sector

Industry 4.0 Trend Presents Opportunities for AR Smart Glasses

Select Industrial-Grade Smart AR Glasses: A Review

Amazing Applications of AR Glasses Taking Gaming, Medicine & Art by Storm

Growing Prominence of AR/VR Technology in Gaming Industry to Boost Market Prospects

Gaming Platforms Attracting Developer Interest

5G Network Technology and Digitization: Potential for AR/VR Smart Glasses Market

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

5G to Link MR Smart Glasses and Smartphones

Generative AI to Become an Integral Part of AR Glasses in the Future

Increasing Adoption of AR/VR in Social Network Platforms to Fuel Popularity of AR Smart Glasses

Snapchat Spectacles AR Appears Poised to Step Up Smart AR Glasses Game

Augmented Reality Contact Lens: A Pathbreaking Development

Smart AR Glasses to Revolutionize Retail & Shopping Sector

Surge in Online Shopping Activity and Burgeoning eCommerce Market Drives Focus onto the Role of Smart AR Glasses

Warehouses & Logistics Turn to Smart AR Glasses for "Hands-Free Order Picking" Tasks

AR Vision Picking Gains Popularity as Mobile Technologies Evolve

Smart AR Glasses to Enable Hands-Free Inspection, Maintenance and Repair of Production Floor Machinery

AR Complements CRM to Transform Sales and Service Processes in Enterprises

Use of Smart AR Glasses for 3D/CAD Modelling in Design Firms

Increasing Significance of AR in Healthcare, Spurring Opportunities for AR Smart Glasses

Smart AR Glasses Aiding the Healthcare Industry in Several Ways

Rise of Remote Monitoring & Telemedicine to Present Opportunities for Smart AR Glass Market

Augmented Reality Smart Glasses Poised to Transform the Sports World

Rising Prominence of AR, VR and MR Goggles for Military Use

App Ecosystem, the Most Vital Ingredient in Making Augmented Reality Enterprise Ready

AR Smart Glass & AI: Providing Transformative Experience in Insurance Industry

Laser Beam Scanning as Key Enabler of Smart Future of AR Glass Technology

Major Challenges Confronting Smart AR Glasses Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 69 Featured)

Atheer, Inc.

Avegant Corp.

C Wear Technologies AB

Epson America, Inc.

Everysight Ltd.

Google Inc.

Lumus Ltd.

Magic Leap, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NVIS, Inc.

Optinvent SA

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Samsung Group

Tobii AB

Vuzix Corporation

