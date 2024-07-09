Cheer Holding Attends SME Innovation and Development Forum of the Global Digital Economy Conference 2024

BEIJING, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) ("Cheer Holding," or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, as one of the important participants and promoters for the development of digital economy and one of the representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the aspects of innovation and development, the Company was invited to attend the SME Innovation and Development Forum of the Global Digital Economy Conference 2024 held at the China National Convention Center in Beijing. The conference, under the theme of “Opening Up a New Era of Digital Intelligence and Sharing a New Digital Future”, gathers scientific and technological innovation enterprises, industry pioneers, and innovation practitioners from around the world to jointly explore and shape the future of digital economy.

Innovation-driven development

Amid the global trend of digitalization, scientific and technological innovation has served as a pivotal catalyst for propelling economic growth and fostering social advancement. The digital economy is emerging at an unprecedented speed and becoming a new impetus for economic recovery and growth. Since its establishment, Cheer Holding has always been committed to technological innovation and product research and development, and has made remarkable achievements in the realms of Internet applications, AI, big data analysis, blockchain, and web3.0. At this forum, Cheer Holding showcased its latest achievements and solutions in AIGC, which covers advanced and complex algorithms and models, strong application capabilities, and more comprehensive new AI interaction functions. Through the application of these innovative technologies, Cheer Holding aspires to make breakthroughs in underlying technologies, thus contributing to the development of digital economy for related industries.

Win-win cooperation

The SME Innovation and Development Forum is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated parts in this year’s Global Digital Economy Conference. SMEs play a crucial role in driving economic growth and social development, yet they are confronted with numerous challenges. The SME Innovation and Development Forum aims to provide a platform for communication and cooperation among global SMEs, facilitating resource sharing and technology exchange. Cheer Holding is well aware that in the fiercely competitive market environment today, the attainment of mutually beneficial outcomes can only be realized through embracing open collaboration. During the forum, Cheer Holding engaged in in-depth discussions with participants from around the world, and established a comprehensive cooperation mechanism by sharing technologies and experiences, so as to promote the application of technologies in related industries such as cultural media, film and television production, advertising, e-commerce, and new retail. Only cooperation can truly drive scientific and technological progress and thriving development of industries.

Continuous R&D investment

As one of the national high-tech and SRDI (specialization, refinement, differentiation, innovation) enterprises with technological innovation and technology-driven mode as the core, Cheer Holding has always insisted on R&D investment and achieved significant breakthroughs in multiple key technical fields, obtaining multiple national invention patents and intellectual property rights. Focusing on the forefront of science and technology, Cheer Holding will continue to increase its R&D investment, make technological progress and maintain advantages in more AI fields, including AIGC. Meanwhile, the Company will also actively participate in various scientific and technological exchange activities at home and abroad, to learn from advanced experiences and continuously enhance its innovation capabilities.

Epilogue

The Global Digital Economy Conference 2024, as one of the foremost events in science and technology, brings together global wisdom and seeks future common development. Taking the attendance at the SME Innovation and Development Forum as an opportunity, Cheer Holding will further consolidate its leading position in the industry and develop together with its partners by presenting its technical strength and development achievements.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Cheer Holding is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates “platforms, applications, technology, and industry” into a cohesive system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.

Cheer Holding’s portfolio includes a wide range of products and services, such as Polaris Intelligent Cloud, CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Open Data Platform, CHEERS Video, CHEERS e-Mall, CheerReal, CheerCar, CheerChat, CHEERS Fresh Group-Buying E-commerce Platform, Digital Innovation Research Institute, CHEERS Livestreaming, variety show series, IP short video matrix, and more. These offerings provide diverse application scenarios that seamlessly blend “online/offline” and “virtual/reality” elements.

With “CHEERS+” at the core of Cheer Holding’s ecosystem, the Company is committed to consolidating and strengthening its core competitiveness, and achieving long-term sustainable and scalable growth.

For more information, please visit http://ir.gsmg.co/.

