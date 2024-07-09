Obesity Canada Appoints Lisa Schaffer as New Executive Director

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obesity Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Schaffer as the new Executive Director, following an extensive search process. Lisa brings over 30 years of leadership experience across diverse industries, with a proven track record in strategic relationship building, sales and marketing, operational excellence, and human resources.

Prior to joining Obesity Canada, Lisa served as Vice President of Client Success at BSTRO, an international digital marketing agency. Her role focused on aligning client needs with the agency’s expertise, fostering strong business growth and building brand equity for her clients. Lisa's authentic and innovative approach to solving business challenges has made her a standout leader in the industry.

“Obesity Canada is at a pivotal moment of opportunity given the advancements in research, clinical management and recognition of obesity as a chronic disease,” said Bemal Mehta, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Lisa’s leadership will help us navigate these changes and continue to deliver on our mission to improve the lives of Canadians living with obesity, through research, education, and advocacy.”

Lisa, who is based in Vancouver, BC, is no stranger to Obesity Canada. As a dedicated volunteer for nearly eight years, she has served as a patient advocate, Chair of the Public Engagement Committee, and a member of the Board of Directors. She has also worked extensively with national clinical obesity experts from across the country.

“I am honoured to join this amazing team and excited to bring my skills and expertise to an organization and cause that I am deeply passionate about,” said Schaffer.

“Obesity Canada has been a change maker and a globally recognized thought leader for almost 20 years. With the advancements in care and the evolving narrative around obesity, the time is right for us to maximize our impact and ensure that evidence-based care leads the conversations. We will continue to push boundaries, challenge misconceptions, and drive meaningful change in how obesity is understood and treated for all Canadians,” says Schaffer.

The business acumen Lisa has developed over the years and the strong connections she has made with the obesity community, particularly with people with lived experience, clinicians and researchers, are the skills Obesity Canada needs to impact the lives of Canadians.

“Lisa knows our partners very well,” adds Mehta. “Her strong communication skills will help us strengthen those existing relationships and create new ones to help advance our mission.”

For more information:

Danielle Côté

danielle@garnetcommunications.ca

T: (613) 799-9057

About Obesity Canada:

Obesity Canada is Canada’s only obesity registered charity dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians living with obesity through research, education, and advocacy. Obesity Canada co-developed the Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines in 2020, which are now recognized as a global gold standard evidence-based guideline. Obesity Canada’s vision is a day when people affected by the disease of obesity are understood, respected, and living healthy lives.