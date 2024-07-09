Notice of Release of Barrick’s Second Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q2 2024 results on Monday, August 12, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2024 on July 16, 2024.

Release of Q2 preliminary production, sales and cost information

July 16, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC

Q2 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

Q2 Results release

August 12, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC

Q2 Results live presentation and webinar

August 12, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC

Conference call linked to webinar

August 12, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC

US/Canada (toll-free), 1 844 763 8274

UK (toll), +44 20 3795 9972

International (toll), +1 647 484 8814

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 412 317 0088 (international toll), access code 0796#.

The Q2 2024 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre

Sr. Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access

+1 416 307 5105

Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com