Entero Therapeutics Announces Abstract on Celiac Disease Research Accepted for Presentation at the 20th International Celiac Disease Symposium

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entero Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: ENTO), (“Entero Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that an abstract has been accepted for oral presentation at the 20th International Celiac Disease Symposium (ICDS) 2024 taking place September 5-7, 2024, in Sheffield, U.K.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

Event: International Celiac Disease Symposium (ICDS) Date: September 5-7 Presentation: A Composite Mucosal Scale for Celiac Disease Encompassing Both Morphology and Inflammation Location: Sheffield City Hall, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, S1 2JA Registration: https://www.icdsmeetings.co.uk/registration





“We’re pleased to share our findings with the broader Celiac Disease research community, as this new measurement marks a significant advancement in our ability to monitor and diagnose celiac disease,” said Jack Syage, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Entero Therapeutics, who will be presenting the research. “We hope that our findings serve as a crucial shift in the rigor and precision of measuring celiac severity and treatment effectiveness.”

About Latiglutenase

Latiglutenase is an orally administered mixture of two minimally systemically absorbed gluten-specific recombinant proteases being developed as an oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease. It has demonstrated efficacy in alleviating GI symptoms of celiac disease and protecting against intestinal damage in three Phase 2 trials. The Phase 3 clinical development plan for latiglutenase has been reviewed by the GI Division of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at the End of Phase 2 meeting with an agreed plan forward, with initiation of the Phase 3 trials expected in early 2025.

About Celiac Disease

Celiac disease is a chronic, hereditary autoimmune and inflammatory disease triggered by gluten consumption. Celiac disease is characterized by damage to the lining of the small intestine, causing malabsorption, gastrointestinal dysfunction, and debilitating symptoms. Over the course of a lifetime, untreated or poorly managed celiac disease is often associated with deteriorating general health, multiple serious intestinal and extra-intestinal medical complications, and increased morbidity and mortality. Celiac disease is a global disease and affects approximately 1% of the population worldwide and is increasing in prevalence with improved diagnostic tools and improved awareness.

About International Celiac Disease Symposium

The International Celiac Disease Symposium is a biennial meeting of the International Society for Study of Celiac Disease (ISSCD) and has served as the largest global meeting for health professionals, researchers, scientists and others working to promote scientific knowledge, education and quality of care in the field of celiac disease and gluten-mediated human disease for over 40 years. ICDS is an in-person meeting from September 5-7, 2024. More information can be found at https://www.icdsmeetings.co.uk/.

About Entero Therapeutics, Inc.

Entero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple late-stage clinical programs built around three proprietary technologies: latiglutenase, a Phase 3-ready, potentially first-in-class, targeted, oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease; capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist being developed for gastroparesis; and adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients in cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. Entero Therapeutics is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information visit www.enterothera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether any financing or licensing transaction may be completed, completed with different terms, in an untimely manner, or not at all; whether the Company will be able to realize the expected benefits of its acquisition of ImmunogenX; the Company’s ability to integrate the assets and contemplated commercial operations acquired from ImmunogenX into the Company’s business; whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be indicative of the final results of the trial; whether the Company will be able to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing criteria and the effect of a delisting from Nasdaq on the market for the Company’s securities; the size of the potential markets for the Company’s drug candidates and its ability to service those markets; the effects of the First Wave Bio, Inc. acquisition, the related settlement and their effect on the Company’s business, operating results and financial prospects; and the Company’s current and future capital requirements and its ability to raise additional funds to satisfy its capital needs. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the heading “Risk Factors,” as well as the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

