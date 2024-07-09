Goodfood to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Results

MONTREAL, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX:FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company, will release its financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2024 on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, before markets open. Jonathan Ferrari, CEO, Neil Cuggy, President and COO, and Roslane Aouameur, CFO, will hold a conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET).

Details of the Earnings Conference Call:

When: July 16, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dial in number: 1 800 717 1738 or 1 289 514 5100

Conference call replay available until July 23, 2024:

1 888 660 6264 or 1 289 819 1325

Replay passcode: 37912#

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link:

https://www2.makegoodfood.ca/en/investisseurs/evenements

ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. We are passionate about connecting our partner farms and suppliers to our customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.