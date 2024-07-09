Miami Boutique WMB Partners Merges with Global Talent Firm Boyden

MIAMI, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden , a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm, has announced a merger between its Miami office and Miami-based boutique executive search firm WMB Partners. Boyden welcomes Roberto Laub as a new Managing Partner alongside current Managing Partner Eduardo Rabassa, as well as Managing Associates Marcela Ordine Sia and Virginia Tomazela.



Eduardo Rabassa stated, “Boyden and WMB Partners share a unified philosophy on how executive search should be conducted. It is about forging immersive partnerships that align with our clients’ immediate needs and long-term goals. Miami’s diverse and competitive market demands top-tier talent, and we are confident that WMB Partners’ proven cross-cultural skillset will strongly benefit our clients.”

Roberto, Marcela and Virginia join Boyden United States effective July 1, 2024, adding more than 70 years of collective experience to the practice. Their senior corporate background and proven expertise has supported both multinationals and startups with C-suite and executive recruitment, succession planning, talent assessment, change management, leadership coaching and stakeholder engagement.

Additional Details on Roberto, Marcela and Virginia:

Roberto Laub , Managing Partner, brings more than 35 years of executive search and leadership experience. He has built high-performing teams that successfully lead organizations through triumphs, transitions, and transformations while also serving as an advisor and investor to startups. His cross-border expertise has assisted global brands with oversight in all Latin American markets, Europe, North America and the Caribbean.

Marcela Ordine Sia , Managing Associate, has devoted herself to people development, as a senior human resources leader in the consumer products and pharmaceutical industries, and strengthening organizations through executive search and leadership development for more than two decades. Her extensive experience in talent coaching, executive search and organizational development has supported businesses in the health, life sciences, consumer products, telecommunications and human resource sectors.

Virginia Tomazela , Managing Associate, is an accomplished human resources and executive search generalist who holds 20 years of experience. Partnering extensively with C-level and executives across the whole organization, she has created organizational development strategies for global brands in the travel, hospitality, spirit and beverages, industrial, technology and consumer products space.

Roberto Laub, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of WMB Partners added, “We are fundamentally in the people business — both in the talent we place for our clients and the colleagues we nurture and grow alongside. Boyden’s established methodology, which allows the largest of businesses to receive the personalized attention characteristic of boutique firms, is something we felt strongly aligned with. This merger empowers us to deliver even greater value to our clients through our combined strengths.”

Founded in July 2016 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, WMB Partners holds a diverse portfolio encompassing various industries, including telecommunications, food, metals, mining, banking, investment, renewable goods and appliances. Though based in the United States, WMB Partners operates across four states and successfully executes searches in 9 of the US states and 13 countries across the Americas — with substantial background in cross-border environments in Latin America and Europe.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2024. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

