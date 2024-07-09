Attovia Therapeutics Announces Election of Mitchell Gold and Angie You to Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attovia Therapeutics today announced the election of Mitchell H. Gold, M.D., and Angie You, Ph.D., as independent members of its Board of Directors. Drs. Gold and You are seasoned biotech executives and experienced board members who bring decades of industry leadership experience, including early- and late-stage therapeutic development and commercialization.



“I am delighted to welcome Mitch and Angie to the team. They are industry leaders with a proven track record of success in building both public and private biopharma companies. As Attovia looks toward our next stage of growth and drives our mission of bringing forward first-in-class and best-in-class therapies against immune-mediated disease, their expertise will be invaluable in supporting the business and strategic priorities of the company,” said Tao Fu, Chief Executive Officer of Attovia Therapeutics.

Dr. Gold was chairman, CEO, and founder of Alpine Immune Sciences, a publicly traded biotech company (Nasdaq: ALPN) dedicated to developing innovative treatments for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, that was acquired by Vertex Pharmaceuticals in May of 2024 for $4.9 billion. Previously, he was a board member and former president and CEO of Dendreon Corporation, which under his leadership brought the therapeutic cancer vaccine Provenge® through late-stage development and regulatory approval in 2010 as the world’s first FDA-approved active cellular cancer immunotherapy. Dr. Gold also serves as the managing partner of Alpine BioVentures, a healthcare focused investment fund. Dr. Gold graduated from the University of Wisconsin and Rush University Medical School in Chicago, and was a urology resident at the University of Washington.

Dr. You is currently the CEO of Architect Therapeutics and serves on the Board of Directors of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ORIC). Prior to Architect, Dr. You served as CEO of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, where she orchestrated the acquisition of the company by Sanofi for over $1.2 billion. Prior to joining Amunix, Dr. You served as Chief Business & Strategy Officer and Head of Commercial at Sierra Oncology from 2014 to 2018, where she helped the company through a successful initial public offering and led the company’s business and commercial efforts. Prior to Sierra Oncology, Dr. You served as Chief Business Officer of Aragon Pharmaceuticals from 2010 through its acquisition by Johnson & Johnson in 2013. In previous roles, Dr. You served as Chief Business Officer at Synosia Therapeutics and Ren Pharmaceuticals, worked on new company formation at Venrock Ventures, and served on the Board of Directors of RayzeBio prior to its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb. Dr. You earned a Ph.D. in biochemistry from Harvard University and a B.A. in chemistry from Harvard College.

“I’m excited to join the Attovia Board as the company prepares for first-in-human clinical trials for its lead program and expands its portfolio of multi-specific therapeutics against immune-mediated disease,” said Dr. Gold. “The Company has made significant progress since its inception and I look forward to supporting its goal of building an I&I leader with innovative medicines.”

Dr. You added, “The potential of ATTOBODIES to offer first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutics through their ‘IgG-alternative’ properties positions Attovia to drive real change in patients’ lives. The Company has built a strong team, is well capitalized, and is poised for transformational growth, including opportunities to leverage partnerships to realize the potential of its technology.”

About Attovia

Attovia is creating a pipeline of biotherapeutics with an initial focus on immune-mediated diseases. The company leverages ATTOBODY™, a novel biologics platform, to generate small format biparatopic binders that offer stronger efficacy and a broader universe of druggable epitopes compared to traditional approaches. Learn more at attovia.com.

About ATTOBODY™

ATTOBODIES are small format biparatopic biologics that utilize a proprietary spatial positioning technology to unlock a new dimension of target engagement. The biparatopic binding mode of ATTOBODIES translates to picomolar affinity with glue-like off-rates, which drives strong potency in biologic activity, and functionalizes biologically inactive epitopes. ATTOBODIES are modular, can be engineered into multispecifics, and offer tunable half-life from hours to weeks. The high-throughput, evolution-based ATTOBODY discovery platform significantly accelerates development and offers a high degree of diversity in lead candidates, expanding target biology coverage and derisking development.

Press Contact

Attovia Therapeutics:

info@attovia.com