Packaged Dukkah Spices Global Strategic Market Report 2024: Consumer Demand for Exotic and Authentic Flavors, E-commerce Growth Strengthens Business Case - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaged Dukkah Spices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Packaged Dukkah Spices was valued at an estimated US$92.5 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$123.0 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the packaged dukkah spices market is driven by several factors. A significant driver is the increasing globalization of food culture, which has led to a rising demand for exotic and ethnic flavors in home cooking and dining out. The trend towards healthier eating habits has also played a crucial role, as consumers seek out natural, nutrient-dense ingredients that align with their wellness goals. Advances in food processing and packaging technologies have enabled manufacturers to maintain the freshness and quality of dukkah, extending its shelf life and enhancing its appeal.



The growing popularity of e-commerce and specialty food stores has made it easier for consumers to access a wide variety of dukkah products from different brands and regions. Additionally, marketing efforts that highlight the versatility and health benefits of dukkah have successfully attracted a broad audience, from culinary enthusiasts to health-conscious individuals. The increasing presence of dukkah in cooking shows, food blogs, and social media platforms has also contributed to its rising popularity, as more people become aware of its unique flavor profile and culinary applications.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Meat & Poultry Application segment, which is expected to reach US$91.8 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.9%. The Other Applications segment is also set to grow at 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $25.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.7% CAGR to reach $26.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $92.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $123 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Packaged Dukkah Spices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Globalization of Cuisines Throws the Spotlight on Dukkah Spices

Growing Interest in Middle Eastern Cuisine Drives Demand for Dukkah

Health Trends Propel Use of Dukkah as a Nutrient-Rich Seasoning

E-commerce Growth Strengthens Business Case for Packaged Dukkah Spices

Consumer Demand for Exotic and Authentic Flavors Accelerates Dukkah Adoption

Vegan and Vegetarian Diets Enhance Popularity of Nut-Based Dukkah Mixes

Culinary Tourism and Cultural Promotion Propel Dukkah into Mainstream Markets

