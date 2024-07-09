ZyVersa Therapeutics' CEO, Stephen C. Glover, Is an Invited Speaker at H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Kidney Conference to be Held Virtually on July 15, 2024

ZyVersa is advancing a dynamic pipeline of drug candidates with multiple programs built around two proprietary technologies – Phase 2a Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 for treatment of kidney diseases, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 for treatment of obesity and its associated metabolic complications, among other inflammatory diseases.



WESTON, Fla., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA, or “ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases with high unmet medical needs, announces that Stephen C. Glover, Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, has been invited to speak at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Kidney Conference being held virtually on July 15, 2024. During the presentation, Mr. Glover will highlight the unique mechanism of action of Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 and its potential role in the treatment of kidney disease. He will also provide an update on VAR 200’s development status.

Details regarding Mr. Glover’s Presentation follow:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Kidney Virtual Conference

Date: Monday, July 15, 2024

Time: 10:30 – 11:00 AM EDT

REGISTRATION: HCW Virtual Kidney Conference

“Up to 37 million Americans have chronic kidney disease which progresses over time to kidney failure and the need for dialysis and kidney transplant, yet treatment options are limited. According to the American Kidney Fund about 808,000 Americans are living with kidney failure and more than 557,000 are on dialysis. About 250,000 Americans are living with a kidney transplant, and more than 93,000 are on a transplant waiting list,” stated Mr. Glover. “We thank H.C. Wainwright for hosting this conference and inviting ZyVersa to talk about Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 in development to help address this significant unmet medical need.”

About Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200

Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200 (2-hydroxypropyl-beta-cyclodextrin, 2HPβCD) is a phase 2 drug in development to ameliorate renal lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys’ filtration system, leading to kidney disease progression. VAR 200 passively and actively removes excess lipids from the kidney.

Preclinical studies with VAR 200 in animal models of FSGS, Alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney disease demonstrate that removal of excess cholesterol and lipids from kidney podocytes protects against structural damage and reduces excretion of protein in the urine (proteinuria).

The lead indication for VAR 200 is orphan kidney disease focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). VAR 200 has potential to treat other glomerular diseases, including orphan Alport syndrome and diabetic kidney disease.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa (Nasdaq: ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with inflammatory or kidney diseases with high unmet medical needs. We are well positioned in the rapidly emerging inflammasome space with a highly differentiated monoclonal antibody, Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, and in kidney disease with phase 2 Cholesterol Efflux Mediator™ VAR 200. The lead indication for IC 100 is obesity and its associated metabolic complications, and for VAR 200, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Each therapeutic area offers a “pipeline within a product,” with potential for numerous indications. The total accessible market is over $100 billion. For more information, please visit www.zyversa.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc (“ZyVersa”) uses words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions. Such forward-looking statements are based on ZyVersa’s expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including ZyVersa’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the timing of initiation of ZyVersa’s planned preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from ZyVersa’s preclinical and clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; ZyVersa’s plans to research, develop, and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of ZyVersa’s product candidates; ZyVersa’s commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; ZyVersa’s ability to protect its intellectual property position; and ZyVersa’s estimates regarding future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing.

New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for ZyVersa to predict all such factors, nor can ZyVersa assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to ZyVersa as of the date of this press release. ZyVersa disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.