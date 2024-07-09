Sandra Cho, Founder and President of Pointwealth Capital Management, has been Recognized as One of AdvisorHub’s 2024 100 Women Advisors to Watch

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State Wealth Management is thrilled to announce that Sandra Cho, one of our reputed wealth managers, has been named in the AdvisorHub's 2024 100 Women Advisors to Watch.



Out of nominations from 339 firms, Sandra Cho emerged, showcasing her exceptional skills and dedication in the wealth management industry. Sandra's relentless pursuit of financial excellence, paired with her commitment to clients, sets her apart in a highly competitive industry. She is known for her hard work, dedication, and contributions to Pointwealth Capital Management and the wealth management industry at large. This recognition reflects both her capacity to deliver outstanding results and her efforts to push past the status quo, propelling her firm forward through dynamic strategies and client-centric approaches.

AdvisorHub received nominations from 339 firms who were required to have a minimum of seven years’ experience, $150m minimum AUM, and a clean regulatory record. Advisors were ranked on the 1) size and makeup of their practice; 2) year-over-year growth; 3) and professionalism. Participation in this ranking is open to any firm or advisor and there are no fees for participation.

About Sandra Cho and Pointwealth Capital Management

Sandra Cho is the Founder and President of Pointwealth Capital Management (“Pointwealth”) in Encino, California specializing in comprehensive, generational wealth management. The advisors of Pointwealth Capital Management collectively serve over $230 million in brokerage and advisory assets as of 6/30/2024. With 20 years in the financial services industry, Ms. Cho has previously been named as a Forbes Best-In-State Top Women Wealth Advisor 2024, 2023 & 20221, Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor 2021 & 20202, and an Investment News Women to Watch 20223. Learn more at www.pointwealthcm.com.

About Golden State Wealth Management

Golden State Wealth Management (“GSWM”) is a Registered Investment Adviser that is dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm’s initial company was founded in 2013 and serves over $1.5 billion in assets under management4. GSWM’s infrastructure provides an extensive business support network, while maintaining business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer5, BNY Mellon | Pershing, and Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. With offices across the country, the firm is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. Learn more at www.teamgoldenstate.com.

Sandra Cho is a registered representative with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through GSWM an investment adviser registered with the SEC. GSWM and Pointwealth Capital Management are separate entities from LPL Financial. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov).

1 The Forbes ranking of Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative data, learned through surveys and interviews conducted in-person, by telephone and virtually to evaluate best practices, level of service, investing models and compliance records as well as quantitative data, such as revenue trends and assets under management.

2 The Forbes ranking of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

3 Investment News will review nominees eligibility for the list based on the following criteria: demonstrated success and leadership in the financial advisory industry the ability or power to effect change in the industry exhibited a willingness to share her expertise with others in the field, including serving as a mentor or role model to other female professionals in the industry and speaking at industry events and giving back to her community through such activities as sitting on boards, volunteering and donating time to help investors.

4 Source: SEC filing as of March 31, 2024.

5 As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2024, based on total revenue.

