Caribou Biosciences Announces Appointment of Terri Laufer, MD, to its Scientific Advisory Board

-- Dr. Laufer is an immunologist advancing the scientific understanding and treatment of autoimmune diseases --

BERKELEY, Calif., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Terri Laufer, MD, to its scientific advisory board. Dr. Laufer is a leading rheumatologist known for her extensive research into immune cell regulation and dysfunction that leads to autoimmune diseases. She is an emeritus associate professor of medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and an attending rheumatologist at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Philadelphia VA Medical Center.

“We are honored to have Dr. Laufer join our scientific advisory board. With a unique background spanning both immunology research and clinical rheumatology, she will provide valuable perspectives on our ongoing GALLOP clinical program evaluating CB-010 in patients with lupus,” said Steve Kanner, PhD, Caribou’s chief scientific officer. “Dr. Laufer's expertise in major histocompatibility complex presentation and development of autoimmunity will be equally instrumental in guiding potential future applications of our cell therapy platform in autoimmune diseases.”

Dr. Laufer’s experience includes more than 35 years as a rheumatologist treating patients with autoimmune diseases, including lupus. Her laboratory research focuses on T cell development and major histocompatibility complex (MHC)/human leukocyte antigen (HLA) class II-positive antigen presenting cells that mediate responses to pathogens and drive autoimmunity. Dr. Laufer earned her AB degree in biochemistry from Princeton University and an MD at Columbia University, followed by a rheumatology fellowship at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and postdoctoral research at Harvard University.

“Caribou’s armoring approaches and partial HLA matching strategies for their clinical programs address important immunologic considerations for treating patients with allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies,” said Dr. Laufer. “I look forward to advising Caribou as the company advances the GALLOP Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate CB-010 for lupus nephritis and extrarenal lupus.”

About CB-010

CB-010 is the lead clinical-stage product candidate from Caribou’s allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy platform, and it is being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r B-NHL) in the ongoing ANTLER Phase 1 clinical trial and will be evaluated in patients with lupus nephritis (LN) and extrarenal lupus (ERL) in the GALLOP Phase 1 clinical trial. In ANTLER, Caribou is enrolling second-line patients with large B cell lymphoma (LBCL) comprised of different subtypes of aggressive r/r B-NHL (DLBCL NOS, PMBCL, HGBL, tFL, and tMZL) who have never received prior CD19-targeted therapy as well third-line and later patients with LBCL who have received prior CD19-targeted therapy. To Caribou’s knowledge, CB-010 is the first allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy in the clinic with a PD-1 knockout, a genome-editing strategy designed to improve activity against diseases by limiting premature CAR-T cell exhaustion. CB-010 is also, to Caribou’s knowledge, the first anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy to be evaluated in the second-line LBCL setting and, for r/r B-NHL, CB-010 has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), Fast Track, and Orphan Drug designations by the FDA. Additional information on the ANTLER trial (NCT04637763) can be found at clinicaltrials.gov.

About Caribou’s novel next-generation CRISPR platform

CRISPR genome editing uses easily designed, modular biological tools to make DNA changes in living cells. There are two basic components of Class 2 CRISPR systems: the nuclease protein that cuts DNA and the RNA molecule(s) that guide the nuclease to generate a site-specific, double-stranded break, leading to an edit at the targeted genomic site. CRISPR systems are capable of editing unintended genomic sites, known as off-target editing, which may lead to harmful effects on cellular function and phenotype. In response to this challenge, Caribou has developed CRISPR hybrid RNA-DNA guides (chRDNAs; pronounced “chardonnays”) that direct substantially more precise genome editing compared to all-RNA guides. Caribou is deploying the power of its chRDNA technology to carry out high efficiency multiple edits, to develop CRISPR-edited therapies.

About Caribou Biosciences, Inc.

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for patients with devastating diseases. The company’s genome-editing platform, including its Cas12a chRDNA technology, enables superior precision to develop cell therapies that are armored to potentially improve antitumor activity. Caribou is advancing a pipeline of clinical-stage off-the-shelf cell therapies from its CAR-T cell platform as readily available treatments for patients with hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Follow us @CaribouBio and visit www.cariboubio.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements related to Caribou’s strategy, plans, and objectives, and expectations regarding its clinical and preclinical development programs, including those related to the ongoing GALLOP clinical trial evaluating CB-010 in patients with lupus nephritis and extrarenal lupus and potential future applications of Caribou’s cell therapy platform in autoimmune disease and related to armoring approaches and partial HLA matching strategies for the Caribou’s clinical programs. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks inherent in the development of cell therapy products; uncertainties related to the initiation, cost, timing, progress, and results of Caribou’s current and future research and development programs, preclinical studies, and clinical trials; and the risk that initial, preliminary, or interim clinical trial data will not ultimately be predictive of the safety and efficacy of Caribou’s product candidates or that clinical outcomes may differ as patient enrollment continues and as more patient data becomes available; the risk that preclinical study results observed will not be borne out in human patients or different conclusions or considerations are reached once additional data have been received and fully evaluated; as well as other risk factors described from time to time in Caribou’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent filings. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, Caribou undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. contacts:

Investors:

Amy Figueroa, CFA

investor.relations@cariboubio.com

Media:

Peggy Vorwald, PhD

media@cariboubio.com