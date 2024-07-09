GTT Named Leader in the US for Managed SD-WAN in 2024 ISG Provider Lens Network Report

ARLINGTON, Va., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications Inc. , a leading global provider of secure cloud networking solutions for multinational organizations, announced the company has been named a Managed SD-WAN Leader in the U.S. by the Information Services Group (ISG), a world-renowned technology research and market intelligence advisory firm. ISG has also recognized GTT as a Rising Star for its SASE solutions.



“GTT provides a variety of managed SD-WAN solutions from top-tier technology providers, customized for its customers and underpinned by its Tier-1 backbone,” said Dr. Kenn D. Walters, Lead Analyst, ISG. “In addition, GTT delivers powerful and advanced SASE solutions with vendor-agnostic and client-bespoke implementations. We’ve awarded GTT this year’s Rising Star for SASE, as it is the Product Challenger we see with the most momentum and trajectory for achieving a leadership position in this critical field of cyber security.”

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Report highlighted how GTT Managed SD-WAN gives customers the flexibility to choose the right technology and ongoing managed and professional services support that best suits their business needs billed as operational expenditure. The report also emphasizes the benefits of GTT’s global Tier-1 IP backbone efficiently transporting customer traffic between locations worldwide, ensuring low latency and high performance.

GTT operates SD-WAN gateways across its 400G global network core, which continuously optimizes clients’ networks in real time, using AI to route traffic over the best available WAN circuit. With experienced solution engineers for technical adoption and planning, engineers for design, and project managers to maintain documentation, GTT ensures on-time and on-budget delivery of its managed services. Secure Connect, GTT’s managed SASE solution , offers both a single-vendor SASE or best-of-breed, dual-vendor SASE solution that protects users and applications regardless of location.

“GTT is honored to once again be named a Leader in Managed SD-WAN in the U.S., enabling our customers’ networks with continuous security and high bandwidth functionality,” said Tom Major, Senior Vice President, Product Management and Technology, GTT. “Through our managed SD-WAN and extensive global network coverage, coupled with our integration of SASE, we provide a seamless and secure network experience that supports our enterprise customers with the highest bandwidth availability and application performance.”

The ISG report examined 26 enterprise WAN service providers that deliver managed solutions and services primarily for SD-WAN or hybrid MPLS/IP WAN. It is available for download here .

To take advantage of GTT’s highly acclaimed and secure SD-WAN offering, find out more here .

About GTT

GTT is a leading global provider of secure cloud networking solutions for multinational organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking, and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, internet, voice, and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier-1 IP backbone spanning six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social, and governance practices. For more information, visit gtt.net .

