GeneType to Enter Canadian and New Zealand Markets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease and the parent company of geneType™, today announced the introduction of geneType’s suite of genetic risk assessment tests to Canada and New Zealand. Dovetailing geneType’s recent expansion to the US market under its partnership with health and wellness technology leader Stayhealthy, Inc (“Stayhealthy”), the company is expanding its international presence four-fold in the second quarter of 2024. The geneType risk assessment test distribution in the new territories will be directed by Stayhealthy Canada and Stayhealthy New Zealand, respectively.



The introduction of products to new markets coincides with the company’s recent success in the digital transformation strategy and pilot influencer campaign with Creators Entertainment Group (CEGtalent.com), which has generated a 500% increase in week over week sales.

“We are anticipating accelerated growth as we enter Canada and New Zealand,” said geneType CEO Simon Morriss. “Coupled with our expansion into new territories, our full-scale marketing efforts have successfully increased consumer awareness and trust that is translating into unprecedented growth.”

The first geneType assessment for breast cancer was developed in 2022 after 20 years of research stemming from GTG’s significant contributions to the Human Genome Project. The company has since developed a comprehensive suite of innovative tests evaluating genetic and traditional risk for nine specific metabolic, cardiovascular, and oncological diseases covering 70 percent of annual mortality and morbidities: melanoma, breast, ovarian, colorectal, pancreatic and prostate cancer, coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation (AFib), and Type 2 diabetes. Uniquely, the geneType assessment goes a step further to help mitigate risk by delivering actionable recommendations that allow the individual to proactively take control of their health. Clinical-grade assessments for new cancers and chronic conditions are in development. GeneType’s non-invasive, easy-to-use, saliva-based tests are clinically validated and regulatory approved.

About Genetic Technologies Limited

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; Nasdaq: GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. A global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness and serious disease through its geneType and EasyDNA brands. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians to improve health outcomes for people around the world. The company has a proprietary risk stratification platform that has been developed over the past decade and integrates clinical and genetic risk to deliver actionable outcomes to physicians and individuals. Leading the world in risk prediction in oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, Genetic Technologies continues to develop risk assessment products. For more information, please visit www.genetype.com

About Stayhealthy

Founded in 1995, Stayhealthy Inc. is a healthcare technology company that has brought together the most advanced tools to measure, track and change millions of users' health and wellness status. With its diverse team of experts and creative minds from medicine, science, technology, media, advertising, and design, Stayhealthy has launched mobile platforms with a robust suite of personalized healthcare apps. These offerings are differentiated not only through their highly accurate, clinically valid screening tools but with their dynamic use of augmented reality images created using patented technology, as a way to add further emotional impact. www.stayhealthy.com

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. In addition, from time to time, the Company or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of the Company's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. As forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause the Company's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements as detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its periodic filings with the ASX in Australia and the risks and risk factors included therein. In addition, the Company operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.