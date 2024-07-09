MGA Entertainment Expands its Partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products with New, Fan-Based Lines Inspired by Harry Potter™ and The Lord of the Rings™

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extending its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) , MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, announced today new collections coming soon from its globally popular mini collectible brand, MGA’s Miniverse ™ . The new lines are inspired by some of the most popular films from Warner Bros. Discovery, adding to the existing portfolio of licensed products with WBDGCP. Most recent lines included collectibles inspired by Elf and Wonka, with the newest inspired by the beloved film series Harry Potter™ and fan-favorite The Lord of the Rings™, both launching July 21, 2024.

“MGA is proud to announce that the global sensation, MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini, will now feature all new collector lines as we extend our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products – and just in time for the holiday gifting season,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO, MGA Entertainment. “Miniature lovers, collectors, pop culture enthusiasts, and fans of Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings will love to create and display these new additions to their collections. And just keep watching, as there is a lot more to come.”

Wands at the ready! Catering to the fandom culture, MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Potions is a collection of hyper-realistic, mini replicas of popular items and artifacts from the beloved Harry Potter films. For series one of the ongoing Harry Potter collection, fans will open the mystery ball-shaped capsules to discover wizarding world™-inspired contents to create potions that can be cured in UV or daylight for permanent display. Made for all witches, wizards and Muggles alike, the collection is designed for kidults who foster their childhood nostalgia via merch or entertainment and comes in 15 different styles to collect, including 12 core styles and three rare, limited-edition chase items. Popular potions include Polyjuice, Wolfsbane, and more. House points to whoever can make the most innovative Miniverse potions remix!

But it doesn’t stop there. Fans of Middle-earth will also be able to enjoy mystery ball-shaped capsules that include The Lord of the Rings-inspired minis to make. Unwrap the mystery ball-shaped capsule to find The Lord of the Rings-themed ingredients to craft your own miniature replica armory featured in the films. These hyper-realistic and detailed minis are created then cured with UV or daylight for permanent display and come in 15 styles to collect.

The brand’s first-ever licensed partnership with WBDGCP included a rare Elf collectible within its Make It Mini Food Holiday Theme collection, launched in November 2023. An instant viral hit across social media, movie buffs, and avid foodies alike celebrated the 20th anniversary of Elf to create their own mini replica of the iconic Buddy the Elf Candy Spaghetti at home. Next, MGA’s Miniverse scaled down the iconic Wonka Bar, a rare chase collectible in the MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Food Diner Spring collection that launched in January 2024, after the theatrical release of Wonka. Both limited-edition, hard to find capsules sold out in record time across all retailers.

Beyond the newest Make It Mini launches inspired by Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings, several other line extensions are being added to the brand’s portfolio this fall. These include new series of Make It Mini Foods™ Diner and Café, and Lifestyle™ editions and the new Make It Mini Spa™ and Make It Mini Happy Hour™ lines. Fans got a sneak peek of the new Harry Potter collection and other new series at VidCon Anaheim 2024 this past weekend.

All MGA’s Miniverse lines are available at major retailers globally including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Smyths, and MGA Shop. Visit the MGA’s Miniverse website for more on the entire MGA’s Miniverse and keep up on news by following MGA’s Miniverse on Instagram and TikTok.





About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Fluffie Stuffiez™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, Threads, Instagram and Facebook.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s24)

© New Line Productions, Inc. All rights reserved. THE LORD OF THE RINGS and the names of the characters, items, events and places therein are ™ of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC under license to New Line Productions, Inc. (s24)

ELF and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc. (s24)

WONKA and all related characters and elements © and ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s24)

