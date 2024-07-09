CompTIA and the National Association of Career Colleges team to create new curriculum focused on tech employment opportunities

OTTAWA, Canada, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students at hundreds of career colleges across Canada will soon have new options for training in cybersecurity and other dynamic technology disciplines through a new program from the National Association of Career Colleges (NACC) and CompTIA, the organizations announced today.

The non-profit organizations are jointly developing a technology-focused curriculum aligned with CompTIA’s industry-leading skills certifications for tech professionals. The initial focus is on education and training for careers in cybersecurity, with the intent to make the resources available to all 550 NACC member institutions across every province.

"As we continue to navigate the evolving landscape of technology and cybersecurity, the partnership between NACC and CompTIA marks a significant stride forward in equipping Canadian learners with essential skills,” said Michael Sangster, chief executive officer, NACC. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering a resilient workforce capable of meeting the demands of an increasingly digital world. Together, we are poised to empower individuals with the knowledge and expertise needed to thrive in today's competitive environment."

“Employers need tech talent to meet their immediate staffing requirements in cybersecurity, cloud computing and tech support, and for their long-term initiatives in artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics and other emerging areas,” said Joe Padin, senior vice president, government and partnerships, CompTIA. “We are excited to work with NACC to address the critical need to train and certify new generations of technology workers across Canada.”

Canada’s technology workforce expanded by nearly 300,000 net new jobs between 2017 and 2022 and now totals nearly 1.4 million workers.[1] Among the fastest growing occupations were jobs for cybersecurity specialists, which grew by 146% in that time span. The estimated median annual wage for a tech worker in Canada is $88,233, which is 48% higher than the median national wage for all occupations.

CompTIA is the largest vendor-neutral technology certifying body in the world, with nearly 3.5 million CompTIA certifications earned by IT professionals globally, including 800,000 in cybersecurity skills.

About NACC

The National Association of Career Colleges (NACC) is a national association representing 550 regulated career colleges from across the country. We have an elected Board of Directors from across Canada that oversees the organization and is responsible to its members. The NACC staff administers the day-to-day business of the association and reports to the Board of Directors and the members. https://nacc.ca/

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Millions of current and aspiring technology workers around the world rely on CompTIA for the training, education and professional certifications that give them the confidence and skills to work in tech. https://www.comptia.org/