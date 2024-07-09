Smart for Life Announces Appointment of Jessica Walters as Chief Marketing Officer

MIAMI, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a leader in the Health & Wellness sector specializing in the marketing and manufacturing of nutritional supplements and foods, today announced that it has appointed Jessica Walters as the Company’s new Chief Marketing Officer. Ms. Walter’s appointment as CMO is believed by management to position Smart for Life for long term growth and utilize the Company’s IP from its acquisitions to increase sales opportunities across its portfolio.



“Our appointment of Jessica Walters as CMO represents a strategic effort to broaden our reach and strengthen our position in the Health and Wellness industry,” stated Darren Minton, CEO of Smart for Life. “Ms. Walters is a highly seasoned digital marketing executive who has provided comprehensive consulting services for a broad range of companies in various industries prior to her appointment. Her mandate at Smart for Life includes utilizing the core IP from our acquisitions and various marketing platforms to enhance our sales capabilities.”

A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Chairman added, “The team at Smart for Life has been hard at work re-purposing the IP from our marketing platforms for use with our various operating subsidiaries. Under Ms. Walter’s leadership, this IP is expected to be further expanded to include a roll-out positioned for our future acquisition targets, in addition to offering the marketing service to our contract manufacturing clients as well.”

Ms. Walters brings to Smart for Life a proven expertise in lead generation, conversion, database management and affiliate marketing expertise. With strong entrepreneurial skills and as a former Shark Tank contestant, Ms. Walters is able to quickly identify opportunities, assess market demand, and inform strategic data-driven decision making. She has guided companies such as Equinox, LIV Golf, Platinum Nightlife and Unstoppable Caching in developing and maintaining strong brands. Ms. Walters has established herself at the forefront of driving innovation in multiple industries, blending her experience in traditional sales with cutting-edge applications of affiliate marketing in branding, marketing and sales strategies.

“My focus at Smart for Life is bringing the overall marketing initiatives to Fortune 500 standards, with the ultimate goal of helping the Company achieve its stated objective of reaching $100 million in revenue by complimenting their M&A strategy in the nutraceutical space,” stated Ms. Walters, Smart for Life’s new Chief Marketing Officer. “I am excited to leverage not only my relevant experience and background across numerous industries, but also the Company’s core IP to enhance the sales channels at Smart for Life and drive the future affiliate marketing initiatives across all levels of the organization.”

For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with Smart for Life representatives, please contact: media@smartforlifecorp.com.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is an emerging growth company in the nutraceutical industry, committed to delivering innovative solutions that promote Health & Wellness. With a focus on research-driven formulations and consumer-centric approaches, Smart for Life is dedicated to redefining the boundaries of nutritional science. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and products. Structured as a publicly held holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary and related products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company recently concluded the execution of a restructuring plan including recapitalization of the Company with equity and debt financings, the sale of certain non-performing assets, the sale and leaseback of the Company’s 18,000 sq. ft. Doral manufacturing facility and the successful liquidation of the Company’s senior debt facility. In addition, the Company converted substantial debt obligations to equity materially improving the Company’s balance sheet. The Company has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Purely Optimal Nutrition, which is expected to add additional revenue and EBITDA. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

