Trucker Tools Launches Cold Chain Tracking to Meet The Rising Demand of Frozen and Refrigerated Logistics

CHICAGO, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trucker Tools, a leader in freight-tracking technology, is excited to announce the launch of its Cold Chain Load Tracking. This addition to Trucker Tools existing load tracking solution provides customers monitoring for temperature-sensitive shipments, including perishables like food and beverage, flowers, chemicals, and medical products.

Meeting the Market's Needs:

Freight brokerages continue to face increased pressure to ensure the integrity of temperature-sensitive freight. Recognizing the need for accurate, end-to-end, real-time visibility, Trucker Tools has developed a Cold Chain Tracking solution that exceeds requirements often found in shipper RFPs.

Key Features of Trucker Tools Cold Chain Tracking:

Real—Time Temperature Tracking : Continuous temperature tracking from the moment a shipment is picked up until its delivery, ensuring that cold-chain loads are maintained within specified ranges throughout the journey.

: Continuous temperature tracking from the moment a shipment is picked up until its delivery, ensuring that cold-chain loads are maintained within specified ranges throughout the journey. Customizable Visibility and Alerts : Customizable location and temperature alerts notify users instantly if a shipment’s temperature deviates from the expected range.

: Customizable location and temperature alerts notify users instantly if a shipment’s temperature deviates from the expected range. Multi-Zone Trailer Tracking: Comprehensive data logging with customizable temperature ranges for multi-zone trailers (Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 3).

Comprehensive data logging with customizable temperature ranges for multi-zone trailers (Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 3). Accessible Tracking Interfaces: Shippers and brokers can effortlessly monitor their shipments through an intuitive web portal or through a direct integration within their TMS.

Revolutionizing Freight Brokerage:

"With our Cold Chain Tracking solution, we aim to set a new standard in our industry," said Kary Jablonski, CEO of Trucker Tools. "We strive to equip brokers and carriers with the tools they need to improve their service, build trust, and ensure the safe delivery of temperature-sensitive freight."

Why It Matters:

The ability to monitor and manage temperature-sensitive shipments with precision is crucial for sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and high-value perishables. Trucker Tools' Cold Chain Tracking not only meets but exceeds industry standards, providing a competitive edge for brokers and shippers in maintaining product quality and compliance.

About Trucker Tools:

Trucker Tools is a carrier-forward capacity sourcing and load-tracking solution. Trucker Tools’ mobile app for carriers provides drivers with valuable resources on the road, access to a free-to-use load board, and multiple tracking options to meet their needs. With tremendous adoption, over 350k unique MCs have downloaded the Trucker Tools app. By leveraging what they know about our carrier network, Trucker Tools has reimagined the carrier rep function with an innovative capacity sourcing suite powered by automation and provided leading brokerages with load tracking at over 90% visibility compliance. Today, Trucker Tools is the carrier-preferred freight platform.

Contact:

Mitch Salva

Content Manager

Trucker Tools

msalva@truckertools.com