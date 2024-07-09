IHI Terrasun Solutions Appoints Kenshi Suzuki as President





CHICAGO, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IHI Terrasun Solutions (IHI Terrasun), an energy storage systems integrator and solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Kenshi Suzuki as President, effective July 9, 2024. He succeeds Jamal Burki, who is leaving IHI Terrasun to pursue other opportunities.



“It is an honor and privilege to serve as President of IHI Terrasun,” said Kenshi Suzuki. “I’m looking forward to continuing my path alongside a talented group of leaders to deliver the best energy storage software and services to our partners to help grow the renewable energy industry.”

Kenshi Suzuki brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to the role. Prior to his appointment as President, Suzuki served as the Vice President of Finance & Corporate Engagement at IHI Terrasun. During his 23 years at IHI Corporation, the parent company of IHI Terrasun Solutions, he held various positions in finance, corporate administration, arbitration and legal, and global sales where he spent more than 15 years.

Suzuki will focus on expanding the services that IHI Terrasun offers to energy storage developers and utilities. His technical expertise and experience with large energy systems and within IHI Terrasun’s leadership team has prepared him well to step into his new position as President.

“We thank Jamal for his contributions and leadership over the past eight years at IHI Terrasun,” said Suzuki. “On behalf of the Corporation, I wish him success in his future endeavors.”

About IHI Terrasun Solutions

IHI Terrasun Solutions provides integration, software, and services for energy storage projects. The company’s proprietary design software and controls platform optimizes project sizing, controls and monitoring functions, and predictive services to ensure high reliability, performance, and efficiency. IHI Terrasun Solutions is a subsidiary of IHI Corporation, a multinational company based in Japan. Founded in 1853, the IHI Corporation has decades of experience with energy management and power services.

