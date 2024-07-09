Loyal Source Government Services Launches App to Offer Exclusive Contract Opportunities for Healthcare Professionals

ORLANDO, Fla., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Loyal Source Government Services , a leading provider of healthcare solutions for federal, state, local and commercial partners, announces the launch of its new mobile app, Loyal Source Talent Community. The app offers unparalleled access to exclusive contract jobs, breaking industry news and invaluable healthcare resources.



Loyal Source’s app, which is available on both Apple and Android devices, provides users with unlimited access to hundreds of job opportunities tailored to their preferences. With customizable search filters, users can specify work type, preferred locations and utilize advanced filtering to find roles that match their unique skillsets and career goals.

One of the app's standout features is the "skip the line" functionality, which allows users to streamline the application process by submitting resumes, completing skills checklists and uploading licenses and certifications directly within the app. This ensures that applicants are "submission ready" and increases their chances of landing their desired positions.

In addition to job search capabilities, the app offers a wealth of resources to enhance the employment experience. The Loyal Force Newsfeed and Resource Library provide valuable content in users' career fields, while the Credentialing Wallet allows for easy sharing of documents required to start an assignment. The app also includes in-app messaging and notifications, allowing users to stay connected with Loyal Source staff throughout the hiring process.

"With the Loyal Source app, we hope to redefine the job search experience for healthcare professionals everywhere," said Brian Moore, CEO at Loyal Source. "Through an intuitive interface and robust features, our mission is to empower job seekers with access to exclusive roles and invaluable resources, helping them find rewarding opportunities and advance their careers."

With the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting an annual increase of 1.8 million job openings in the healthcare sector, Loyal Source's new app will help fill these vital roles by streamlining the application process and effectively matching skillsets, location and preferences with available openings.

Communities and government institutions across the country trust Loyal Source with roles only found on this app. Full-time contract workers are also eligible for benefits on day one of employment.

With nearly 4,000 global employees and growing, Loyal Source provides workforce solutions worldwide at more than 250 locations, specializing in programs for government healthcare, technical and support services, travel healthcare and engineering. Loyal Source supplies exceptional custom solutions to both private enterprise and government agencies, all while maintaining a devotion to uplifting the local community and a positive company culture.

About Loyal Source

Loyal Source is an Orlando-based healthcare solutions provider that partners with federal, state, local, and commercial partners to deliver customized care to communities nationwide. We work to elevate healthcare standards, maximizing efficiency and accessibility while focusing on innovation, integrity, and inclusivity that enrich lives and foster healthier, happier communities. For more information about Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com.

