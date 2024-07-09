KCSA Strategic Communications Recognized as a Most Loved Workplace

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCSA Strategic Communications (KCSA), one of the most trusted strategic communications firms in the US, has become certified as a Most Loved Workplace® backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI). Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.



“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Most Loved Workplace® and to join the ranks of esteemed companies like Patagonia and Kellogg,” said KCSA Managing Partner Todd Fromer. “My partners and I take great pride in our employee-centric culture. Each of our employees brings unique perspectives, shaped by their diverse life and career experiences. We honor these experiences by cultivating a culture that acknowledges the importance of life commitments alongside work commitments. We value every voice and implement a matrixed work structure that allows hands-on learning from some of the best talent in the industry.”

Fromer added, “As we continue to grow, our policies and benefits support our belief that employees do their best work when they feel trusted and have the flexibility in their lives. This philosophy has enabled us to attract and retain top talent, fostering an environment where our team members feel valued, supported and motivated to excel. This acknowledgment reflects the hard work, dedication and love that our incredible team brings to bear every day.”

KCSA earned a Most Loved Workplace® certification because of its unwavering dedication to fostering a positive and supportive work environment, where employee well-being, professional growth, and work-life balance are at the forefront of the company's values. The company's unique culture and comprehensive benefits package have made it a place where employees feel truly appreciated and motivated to succeed.

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. KCSA became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™ which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

“I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model,” said Louis Carter, the founder, and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author. Carter's book, "In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace," identifies the specific areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace.

Backed by BPI, in its original research that created MLW criteria, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is an integrated communications agency that boasts expertise in Media and Technology, Cannabis and Psychedelics, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Women’s Health and Wellness. Our team of Public Relations, Investor Relations, and Social Media professionals leverage traditional communications, strong financial and media relationships. and social media strategies to tell our clients stories passionately and persuasively. We offer a variety of services to help companies elevate their media profile, raise capital, create a corporate narrative, crisis management, and so much more. Since 1969, KCSA has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com .

