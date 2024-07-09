Cinq Music Promotes Music Industry Veteran Diana Schweinbeck in Expansion of Artist and Label Services Division

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinq Music today announced that Diana Schweinbeck has been promoted to Senior Director of Artists and Label Services, a recently expanded division designed to deliver exceptional service to Cinq clients throughout the entire lifecycle of a release.



The Artist and Label Services department is designed to streamline onboarding and optimize the release process for Cinq artists and labels. Under Schweinbeck’s guidance, this group serves as a conduit for communication of best practices and industry trends between Cinq and its clients. By following the latest developments in artist and label needs, Cinq can provide valuable insights and opportunities to its clients, helping them to navigate the complexities of the industry and maximize their potential for success.

“Diana is a seasoned operator with artist management experience and a strong network, making her the perfect fit for understanding artist needs and running this department,” said Barry Daffurn, Cinq Music President and Co-founder. “She has a decade-long track record of working with talent and her skill set has connected the artists she works with to their growing fan bases with touring, publicity, and more.”

Prior to her new role, Schweinbeck served as Cinq’s Director of Marketing, where she worked closely with the company’s U.S. clients to build their marketing plans and managed digital service partner relationships to uncover new opportunities for clients. As part of Cinq Music’s recent signing of billion-streaming recording artist Lil Mosey, Schweinbeck is playing a key role in amplifying the artist in order to connect with and expand his global fanbase.

“This move represents a commitment to excellence in music distribution,” stated Schweinbeck. “By focusing on communication, organization, and operational efficiency, we aim to not only provide exceptional service to our clients but also foster a culture of innovation and continuous improvement within our organization. Through this department, we will create a smooth and seamless experience for our artists and labels, driving success in an ever-changing industry landscape.”

Before joining Cinq Music, Diana launched her own branding and management company, Schweinbeck, LLC, where she offered branding and management services to new artists.

About Cinq Music

Cinq Music is a technology-driven music distributor, record label, and publisher with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Bogota, Medellin, Seoul, Minsk, and Colombo. Cinq’s prominent repertoire has won Grammy awards and dozens of Gold and Platinum RIAA certifications, and has held numerous number one chart positions across a variety of Billboard charts. Its impressive roster includes culturally significant artists in Latin Music such as Anuel AA, Arc Angel, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Fuerza Regida, and Natanael Cano, as well as English language Pop and Hip-Hop icons such as Jason Derulo, Sean Kingston, T.I., and many more. Cinq Music is a division of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate founded in 2006 by Jason Peterson, with a mission to connect consumers to joy through content, community, and commerce. For more information, visit www.cinqmusic.com.

Media Contact

Dean Fisk

GoDigital@FinnPartners.com