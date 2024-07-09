Neha Motwani Elected to Longeveron® Board of Directors

MIAMI, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, including hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that Neha Motwani, a senior healthcare investment banker, has been elected to the Longeveron Board of Directors at the Company’s recent Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



“I am delighted to welcome Neha, with her tremendous healthcare industry experience, to the Board of Directors,” said Joshua Hare, Co-founder, Chief Science Officer and Chairman of the Board at Longeveron. “Her extensive knowledge of biopharma company operations, financing and capital markets will bring significant value to Longeveron as we continue to advance Lomecel-B™, our proprietary, scalable, allogeneic cellular therapy. With five positive clinical trials across three indications, we believe Lomecel-B™ has the potential to be an important therapy for some of the most difficult diseases and conditions associated with aging.”

Neha Motwani has over 25 years of healthcare investment banking experience, most recently serving as Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking at William Blair. She previously held investment banking roles of increasing responsibility with Truist Securities, Oppenheimer and Company, Stifel Financial and Cowen and Company, where, collectively, she completed transactions raising approximately $7.0 billion. Ms. Motwani earned her B.A. in political science from Columbia University.

“I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of Longeveron at this exciting phase of the Company’s clinical development,” said Ms. Motwani. “I look forward to working with this talented team to continue their mission to advance their novel cellular therapy, Lomecel-B™ for the potential treatment of HLHS, a rare and devastating congenital heart condition, and diseases of the aging.”

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease, and Aging-related Frailty. The Lomecel-B™ HLHS program has received three distinct and important FDA designations: Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:

Derek Cole

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

derek.cole@iradvisory.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00f0eb5c-76f5-49b1-9994-ee363513547b