Parallels Launches New Promotion Offering Rebates to Partners Migrating Customers from Citrix to Parallels

AUSTIN, Texas, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels, a global leader in cross-platform solutions, today announced a new promotion for customers coming from Citrix and partners supporting this migration. This offer presents compelling incentives for new and already registered channel partners, including resellers, MSPs and ISVs, who migrate customers from Citrix to Parallels RAS, Parallels DaaS or Parallels Secure Workspace before November 30, 2024.

“In the midst of change and disruption in the traditional virtual desktop landscape, many customers, and the partners that support them, are seeking new options to lower the long-term cost of their virtual desktop environments,” said Michelle Chiantera, Chief Revenue Officer for Parallels. “Parallels is here to meet this need. We provide simple, flexible, cost-effective and secure solutions to use and manage at a reduced price, giving partners an attractive option for their Citrix users who are frustrated with recent increases in licensing costs and delayed renewal quotes.”

Promotion Details

The promotion is effective until November 30, 2024, and open to any partner (including ISVs, MSPs, resellers and system integrators) who joins or is already a member of the Parallels partner program. The promotion includes:

One free year of Parallels RAS, Parallels Secure Workspace, or Parallels DaaS licensing for customers, as part of a three-year prepaid subscription with a suggested promotional standard retail price of USD 50,000 or greater;

A 5% rebate for partners based on the suggested promotional standard retail price of qualifying subscriptions; and

A rebate of up to USD 10,000 for certified gold and platinum partners providing deployment and migration assistance to customers transitioning from Citrix and entering into a three-year prepaid subscription with a suggested promotional standard retail price of USD 100,000 or greater.



For more information about the promotion, including the promotion terms and conditions and complete eligibility requirements, and to become a Parallels partner today, visit: www.parallels.com/lp/parallels-migration.

The potential benefits of Parallels workspace solutions compared to Citrix are well documented within our partner community. “Within six months of implementing Parallels RAS, XenTegra ONE has seen 25-30% growth,” says Moin Khan, CTO at XenTegra ONE. “As a managed service provider, Parallels RAS exceeded our expectations. Not only did it handle our budget and security needs right off the bat, but it also opened new doors for us to grow and innovate. It’s been a game-changer.” Read the full story here.

Parallels has transformed from a standalone VDI and legacy application delivery solution to a unified, zero-trust platform offering secure workspaces for legacy, desktop, web and SaaS applications with its solutions Parallels RAS, Parallels Secure Workspace, Parallels Desktop and this year’s additions of Parallels DaaS and Parallels Browser Isolation. With this promotion, Parallels aims to make the transition from Citrix to Parallels workspace solutions as seamless and advantageous as possible for both partners and customers.

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leading brand in cross-platform solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers leverage the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, iOS, Android, or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.parallels.com.

