EL Education expands its partnership with Jefferson County Public Schools

New York, NY, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EL Education is excited to announce an expansion of its partnership with Jefferson County Public Schools (Kentucky).

The expanded partnership kicked off last month with a multi-day launch event with over 384 teachers and school leaders. The event marked the first large-scale launch of EL Education’s newest product, Skills Block (2024 Edition). This updated curriculum, informed by teacher feedback, more closely aligns with the Science of Reading and incorporates phonemic awareness, orthographic mapping, and word recognition in its approach to helping students improve their reading skills.

EL Education’s partnership began with the previous version of Skills Block. The expanded partnership is focused on a broader range of teacher resources and student activities and the new assessments Skills Block (2024) includes. The updated approach to assessment and flexible grouping included in Skills Block (2024) enables teachers to respond nimbly to individual student needs, which accelerates learning. “Jefferson County is excited to be the first district to launch the updated Skills Block 2024 with EL Education’s high-quality professional learning services” said Jefferson County Public Schools Chief Academic Officer Terra Greenwell, Ed.D. “Working with EL Education as the author of the literacy curriculum and designer of the new Skills Block 2024 ensures Jefferson County stays at the cutting edge of innovation in early literacy for our teachers and students. As a district we are committed to accelerating achievement and ensuring our students get what they need. EL has been a tremendous partner in listening to and understanding the needs of our district as we work towards success for all students” she continued.

“Our partnership with Jefferson County is so exciting because it not only launches Skills Block, a curriculum EL Education developed, but also provides EL Education with the opportunity to partner with a school district with EL Education’s coaches on the ground guiding the implementation of our innovative curriculum, which really is the best of both worlds,” said Christina Brown, Chief Impact Officer at EL Education.

Skills Block (2024) also includes a combination of whole-group and individual differentiated learning, which gives students the targeted instruction they need to improve their reading skills.

