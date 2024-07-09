Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.2% over the Forecast Period (2024 – 2034): A Report by TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioresorbable polymers, also known as biodegradable polymers, represent a significant advancement in the field of medical materials. These polymers are designed to degrade over time within the human body, eliminating the need for surgical removal and reducing long-term complications. They are being widely used across medical devices sector such as implants, drug delivery systems, sutures, and tissue engineering scaffolds. The global bioresorbable polymers market has been witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing demand for advanced medical treatments and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) over 300 million surgical procedures are performed each year worldwide.

Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market: Key Datapoints





Market Value in 2023



US$ 1.7 Bn







Market Value Forecast by 2034



US$ 7.3 Bn







Growth Rate







14.2%



Historical Data







2016 – 2022



Base Year







2023



Forecast Data







2024 - 2034

Bioresorbable polymers are favored over traditional materials due to their biocompatibility and ability to degrade harmlessly in the body. This drives their adoption in surgical sutures, orthopedic implants, and drug delivery systems. Ongoing research and development efforts are enhancing the properties of bioresorbable polymers, making them more durable, flexible, and suitable for a wider range of medical applications. Stringent regulatory standards encouraging the use of biocompatible and environmentally friendly materials in healthcare further bolster market growth. Globally, healthcare expenditure is on the rise, particularly in developed regions, leading to higher investments in advanced medical technologies utilizing bioresorbable polymers.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing polymer blends to enhance the mechanical and degradation properties of bioresorbable polymers. Growing research in tissue engineering and 3D printing is expanding the application scope of bioresorbable polymers beyond traditional medical devices. The Asia-Pacific region is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing healthcare infrastructure development and rising healthcare spending.



Opportunities abound in developing innovative polymer compositions and manufacturing techniques to address specific medical needs and improve product performance. Emerging markets in developing economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players to further expand their geographical presence. Strategic collaborations between research institutions, healthcare providers, and manufacturers can accelerate product development and market penetration. For instance, in May 2022, UBQ Materials, an Israeli company, collaborated with Polymertal, a specialist in polymer metallization, to develop a lightweight and sustainable material capable of supporting complex assemblies with metallic functionalities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, initial disruptions in the supply chain and manufacturing processes were observed, the healthcare industry's increased focus on developing advanced medical solutions, including bioresorbable polymers, has provided opportunities for market growth. The pandemic underscored the importance of resilient healthcare systems and accelerated the adoption of innovative medical technologies.



In conclusion, the bioresorbable polymers market is poised for substantial growth driven by technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure, and expanding applications across the medical field. Strategic investments in research and development, coupled with regulatory support and collaborations, will be crucial in harnessing emerging opportunities and sustaining market growth in the coming years.

Key Takeaways of the Report:

Natural segment by origin is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% in the bioresorbable polymers market due to increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly and biocompatible materials in medical applications. Natural bioresorbable polymers, derived from renewable sources like starch, cellulose, and proteins, offer enhanced biodegradability and reduced environmental impact compared to synthetic counterparts. This trend is driven by regulatory encouragement and heightened awareness of sustainability among healthcare providers and patients alike.

PLA is derived from renewable resources such as corn starch or sugarcane, making it a preferred choice in medical applications. Its ability to degrade into non-toxic byproducts within the body, coupled with increasing research and development in PLA-based formulations, drives its dominance in the market. Agriculture segment by application in the bioresorbable polymers market is anticipated to be the second largest with a revenue share of 25.5% in 2023 due to increasing adoption of biodegradable polymers in agricultural applications. These polymers are utilized for mulching films, plant pots, and crop protection materials, offering advantages such as reduced environmental impact and improved soil health. Growing awareness among farmers regarding sustainable farming practices and regulatory support for eco-friendly agricultural solutions further bolster the segment's growth prospects.

Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market Companies:



3D Biotek LLC.

Abbott

Braskem

Cardia Bioplastics

Corbion

Danimer Scientific

DSM

Evonik Industries AG

Foster Corporation

Futerro

Green Dot Bioplastics

KLS Martin Group

Poly-Med Incorporated

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Other Industry Participants

Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market



By Origin

Natural

Synthetic

By Type



Polylactic Acid (PLA) PDLLA (poly DL-lactic acid) PLLA (poly (L-lactic acid) PDLA (poly (D-lactic acid)

Polyglycolic Acid (PGA)

Polycaprolactone (PCL)

Polylactic-co-Glycolic Acid (PLGA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

Others

By Application



Medical Devices Sutures Stents Orthopedic devices Tissue engineering scaffolds Drug delivery systems Others

Packaging Industry

Agriculture Controlled-release fertilizers Plant pots and trays Others

Cosmetic Industry

Textile Industry

Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

