Global General Surgery Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the Forecast Period (2024 – 2034): A Report by The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global general surgery devices market encompasses a wide array of tools and equipment used in surgical procedures across various medical specialties. These devices play a crucial role in enhancing surgical precision, reducing recovery times, and improving patient outcomes. The market for general surgery devices is dynamic and driven by advancements in technology, increasing surgical procedures globally, and rising healthcare expenditure. The market for general surgery devices is diverse, encompassing instruments used in procedures such as appendectomies, hernia repairs, cholecystectomies, and many others. Key devices include surgical sutures, staplers, electrosurgical devices, trocars, and surgical robotics. These devices are essential across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics globally.

Global General Surgery Devices Market: Key Datapoints





Market Value in 2023



US$ 16.5 Bn







Market Value Forecast by 2034



US$ 42.9 Bn







Growth Rate







9.1%



Historical Data







2016 – 2022



Base Year







2023



Forecast Data







2024 - 2034

The integration of robotics and minimally invasive techniques is a significant trend. Robotic-assisted surgeries offer greater precision and smaller incisions, leading to faster recovery times and reduced complications. For instance, in September 2021, Olympus launched its POWER SEAL enhanced bipolar surgical energy devices, aiming to broaden its portfolio of surgical solutions. Around the same time, SS Innovations, based in New Delhi, announced plans in February 2021 to commercially debut India's inaugural general robotic surgery equipment within the subsequent 4-6 months. There is a growing preference for MIS techniques due to benefits such as reduced post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery. This trend is driving the demand for specialized instruments and devices tailored for minimally invasive procedures. Disposable surgical instruments are gaining popularity due to concerns over infection control and cost-effectiveness. Single-use devices reduce the risk of cross-contamination and eliminate the need for sterilization, thereby lowering operational costs. The trend towards personalized healthcare is influencing device development. Devices that can be customized based on patient-specific factors are increasingly sought after, enhancing treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction.

The global rise in surgical procedures, driven by aging populations and the prevalence of chronic diseases, is a primary growth driver. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 300 million surgical procedures are conducted globally each year. Surgical devices are indispensable in both routine and complex surgeries, supporting the market's expansion. Higher healthcare spending, particularly in emerging economies, is fueling the adoption of advanced surgical devices. Governments and private healthcare providers are investing in modernizing healthcare infrastructure, driving market growth. Reimbursement policies that support the use of advanced surgical devices encourage healthcare providers to invest in state-of-the-art equipment. This factor is crucial in developed markets where healthcare reimbursement plays a pivotal role in device adoption rates.

Opportunities abound in emerging markets where there is a growing demand for healthcare infrastructure development and access to advanced surgical treatments. These regions present significant growth potential for manufacturers and suppliers of general surgery devices. Innovations in materials and design, such as biocompatible materials and ergonomic instrument designs, present opportunities for differentiation and market expansion. Companies investing in research and development can capitalize on these opportunities to gain competitive advantage.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the market for general surgery devices. Initially, elective surgeries were postponed or canceled, leading to a temporary decline in device sales. However, as healthcare systems adapted to the new normal and surgical backlogs were addressed, there was a resurgence in demand for surgical devices, especially those supporting minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures. The pandemic also accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and digital health solutions, influencing the way surgical procedures are conducted and monitored.

The general surgery devices market is poised for steady growth driven by technological advancements, increasing surgical volumes, and expanding healthcare infrastructure globally. Manufacturers and stakeholders in this market are focusing on innovation, patient-centric care, and market expansion strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address evolving healthcare needs. As the landscape continues to evolve, collaboration between healthcare providers, device manufacturers, and regulatory bodies will be crucial in shaping the future of general surgery devices.

Key Takeaways of the Report : Global General Surgery Devices Market

Minimally invasive surgery devices segment by product type is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% in the general surgery devices market due to rising demand for procedures that offer reduced recovery times, minimal scarring, and shorter hospital stays. These devices, including laparoscopes, endoscopes, and robotic-assisted surgical systems, enhance surgical precision and patient outcomes, driving their adoption globally as healthcare providers and patients alike seek less invasive treatment options.

due to rising demand for procedures that offer reduced recovery times, minimal scarring, and shorter hospital stays. These devices, including laparoscopes, endoscopes, and robotic-assisted surgical systems, enhance surgical precision and patient outcomes, driving their adoption globally as healthcare providers and patients alike seek less invasive treatment options. Orthopedic surgery by indication dominated the general surgery devices market with a substantial revenue share of 20.3% due to the increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries globally. The demand for orthopedic surgery devices, such as joint implants, orthobiologics, and surgical instruments, is driven by aging populations and sports-related injuries. Technological advancements in implant materials and surgical techniques have also contributed to the segment's growth, improving patient mobility and quality of life post-surgery.

The demand for orthopedic surgery devices, such as joint implants, orthobiologics, and surgical instruments, is driven by aging populations and sports-related injuries. Technological advancements in implant materials and surgical techniques have also contributed to the segment's growth, improving patient mobility and quality of life post-surgery. Specialty clinics segment in the general surgery devices market is anticipated to be the second largest with a revenue share of 21.8% in 2023 due to increasing specialization and demand for outpatient surgical procedures. These clinics offer specialized expertise and advanced equipment for specific surgical interventions, catering to a growing number of patients seeking specialized care outside traditional hospital settings. The convenience, focused expertise, and cost-effectiveness of specialty clinics drive their significant contribution to the market.

due to increasing specialization and demand for outpatient surgical procedures. These clinics offer specialized expertise and advanced equipment for specific surgical interventions, catering to a growing number of patients seeking specialized care outside traditional hospital settings. The convenience, focused expertise, and cost-effectiveness of specialty clinics drive their significant contribution to the market. In 2023, Asia Pacific is anticipated as second leading region in the global general surgery devices market due to rapid economic development, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing healthcare expenditure across countries like China, India, and Japan. Rising incidences of chronic diseases, demographic shifts towards aging populations, and a growing emphasis on improving surgical outcomes are driving the demand for advanced surgical devices in the region, contributing to its significant market growth.

Key Developments: Global General Surgery Devices Market



In February 2023, OSSIO, Inc., a company specializing in orthopaedic fixation technology, unveiled its latest innovation: the OSSIOfiber Compression Staple. This new product represents a significant advancement in orthopaedic surgery, providing enhanced bio-integrative compression for surgeons.

In April 2017, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., received CE mark approval for its da Vinci X surgical system, offering robotic surgery at a more affordable cost. The introduction of cost-effective, technologically advanced devices is expected to have a substantial impact on the market.

Following are the major companies active within the global general surgery devices market:



B. Braun Melsungen AG

BD

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instrument Co., Ltd

Intuitive Surgical Inc

Janssen Pharmaceutical

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Medtronic

Olympus America Inc

Richard Wolf GmbH

Smith+Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument Co., Ltd

Other Industry Participants

Global General Surgery Devices Market

By Product Type

Handheld Devices Scalpels Forceps Scissors Retractors Deaver Retractor Army-Navy Retractor Weitlaner Retractor Bookwalter Retractor Richardson Retractor Needle and Suture Clamps Others

Electrosurgical Devices

Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Laparoscopes Endoscopes Trocars Insufflation Devices Others

Surgical Sutures and Staplers

Energy-based Devices Laser-based Devices Radiofrequency-based Devices Ultrasonic Devices Others

Others

By Indication



Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiology

Wound Care

Neurosurgery

Gynecology and Urology

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries

Thoracic Surgery

Others

By End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Outpatient Centers

Others

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

