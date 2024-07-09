Virtuoso Legal: World-Class Intellectual Property Solicitors Launch Updated Website

Leeds, United Kingdom, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuoso Legal, a firm of intellectual property lawyers based in Leeds, West Yorkshire, dedicated to innovative businesses, is proud to announce the launch of its newly updated website. Designed to enhance user experience, the website enables clients to efficiently locate the legal services and specialists they need to maximise the value of their intellectual property.

Focusing on a more user-friendly and optimised experience for clients, Virtuoso Legal’s new website offers increased accessibility by categorising their legal services, such as Copyright Infringement, Passing Off and Trademark Infringement, in easy-to-navigate sections. Additionally, the Intellectual Property Solicitors have added a wide range of case studies to allow businesses to access key insights from precedent-setting legal work.

With an array of 5-star reviews and a being placed alongside the top 2% of law firms in the world, Virtuoso Legal has earned an impressive reputation for its compact team of highly specialised property solicitors, that with their singular focus and expertise, empowers businesses to leverage targeted legal guidance to improve their business position by protecting their assets and accessing new markets.

The leading UK law firm is dedicated to utilising its team’s expertise to expertly traverse and quickly solve highly technical intellectual property matters within science, technology, healthcare, and education, both commercially and in the courtroom. With a track record of solving 99% of intellectual property queries, Virtuoso Legal has established its skill in offering actionable advice in partnership with its clients to not only resolve their problems but to equip them with the insight to increase their bottom line, reduce costs and mitigate potential risks.

Elizabeth Ward, Founding Director of Virtuoso Legal and Intellectual PropertySolicitor, said, “In each case, our specialist team seeks to resolve your intellectual property violation dispute as quickly and cost-effectively as possible. Our unique in-house expertise allows us to resolve issues much quicker than our competitors before costs get out of hand.”

Committed to delivering a depth of knowledge, transparency, and taking the time to get to the heart of intricate and complex matters to secure favourable results, some of the specialist intellectual property services offered by Virtuoso Legal include:

Copyright Infringement: Copyright infringement occurs when an original creative work that attracts copyright protection is used without the express consent of the copyright holder. The top law firm Leeds, understands the intricate complexities of this area and can help businesses win their cases quickly and cost-effectively.

Passing Off: Passing off law is crucial to protecting the look of businesses in the UK. This legal concept prevents a business from misrepresenting its goods or services as those of another business. Virtuoso Legal can assist business owners in securing their competitive advantage and ensure they benefit from their hard work and investment.

Trademark Infringement: Businesses use many different types of trademarks to designate the origin of their goods as their own. The IP law firm delivers specialist trademark infringement guidance for businesses looking to launch a brand, product,or service in multiple countries (or classifications).

From registering trademarks to navigating complex disputes, the expert team at Virtuoso Legal (https://www.virtuosolegal.com/our-intellectual-property-solicitors/) has become renowned for their knowledge, skill and consistent ability to provide businesses with efficient and cost-effective solutions to all intellectual property-related issues.

Virtuoso Legal encourages businesses seeking to protect their assets and drive their company forward to contact its specialist team today via email, phone, or contact form to schedule a complimentary consultation and take the first step towards safeguarding their intellectual property.

About Virtuoso Legal

Virtuoso Legal is an award-winning law firm specialising in intellectual property law, ranked among the top 2% of law firms globally according to industry-recognised legal directories. With a senior team that brings over 70 years of combined dedication and experience, Virtuoso Legal emphasises a client-centric approach and cost-effective services. The firm consistently goes the extra mile to ensure that solutions are aligned with business goals and deliver the best possible commercial outcomes.

More Information

To learn more about Virtuoso Legal and the launch of its updated website or to see a full list of the intellectual property lawyers’ services, please visit https://www.virtuosolegal.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/virtuoso-legal-world-class-intellectual-property-solicitors-launch-updated-website/