The Wonderful Company Opens the Application Window for $1 Million Central Valley Community Grants

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wonderful Company, one of the largest and most philanthropic privately held companies in the United States, is pleased to announce that its $1 million Wonderful Central Valley Community Grants application period is now live. Over the last nine years, The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, through their foundation, have awarded nearly $7 million in grants to more than 122 nonprofits and 165 schools in the San Joaquin Valley.

Building on Wonderful’s long-standing commitment to supporting local organizations and schools in California’s Central Valley, these grants will directly support transformative initiatives focused on health and wellness, education, recreation, community beautification, art, and social services.

Every year, The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, along with their foundations, invest more than $30 million in community development, education, and health and wellness initiatives across the Central Valley and beyond. This Central Valley Community Grants program is at the center of the company’s ongoing commitment to being Wonderful Neighbors by supporting the communities its employees call home, fostering a sense of inspiration and increased involvement with local and regional organizations.

“Rural communities in the Central Valley are severely underfunded and are often forgotten. This program ensures nonprofits doing the work in the communities where our employees live and work have the resources to drive meaningful change,” said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of corporate social responsibility at The Wonderful Company. “Our philosophy is to focus our company’s support, first and foremost, on the communities where our employees and their families live, and to make sure their futures are strong. These grants are part of an ongoing commitment we have and will continue to make to the Central Valley region.”

Organizations whose proposals would impact at least one of the following nine eligible communities are encouraged to apply: Avenal, Delano, Del Rey, Firebaugh, Lost Hills, Mendota, Sanger, Shafter, Wasco. To learn more about the application process and eligibility requirements, join the Wonderful Philanthropy team at an upcoming virtual information session.

Visit www.wonderfulcommunitygrants.com or sign up for the session below:



Tuesday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. PDT (RSVP here )



All applications must be received by Saturday, August 31, at midnight PDT for consideration. The 2024-2025 class of Wonderful Community Grants recipients will be announced in October 2024.

For more information and to submit an application, please visit www.wonderfulcommunitygrants.com or email communitygrants@wonderful.com .