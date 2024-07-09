DDS Foundation Elects Mark Carrier as VP of Ecosystems

BOSTON, MA, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DDS Foundation has elected Mark Carrier as Vice President of Ecosystems. In this role, Mark will be responsible for growing the sphere of influence for the Data Distribution Service™ (DDS™) standard through outreach with organizations with companion specifications. DDS is a middleware protocol and API standard for data-centric connectivity for intelligent, distributed systems. DDS is currently included in 24 industry standards, including AUTOSAR, EUROCAE, FACE, MOSA, OpenICE, and ROS 2.

The DDS Foundation is a nonprofit Object Management Group (OMG®) community that promotes the adoption, interoperability, and success of the DDS family of standards to a broader user community. Members include DDS end users, researchers, and vendors who collaborate to drive future requirements for the DDS standard, define industry-specific data models and adaptations of DDS, test DDS vendor interoperability, and provide industry education and resources.

Mark is the founder and CEO of Federated Designs, a leading technology solutions company specializing in secure, real-time, bi-directional data systems. Its standardized middleware solutions, built on DDS, offer flexibility and reliability across various wire protocols. Federated Designs enables advanced federated architecture for operational technology (OT), ensuring seamless integration, interoperability, and scalability.

“Mark’s long experience with using DDS to solve complex industrial use cases will be invaluable to the DDS community at large,” said Nick Stavros, VP of Technology for the DDS Foundation. “I am excited to welcome Mark to the DDS Foundation and look forward to his work to grow the footprint of DDS in new areas.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the DDS standard, representing 14 specifications. For more information on DDS, please visit the DDS Foundation website to view the library of on-demand and upcoming webinars, use cases, and other educational assets.

About the DDS Foundation

The DDS Foundation is a non-profit group formed by OMG® to advance the use of DDS™ in high-performance and distributed applications. The Foundation governs a global community of vendors, users, government institutions, and universities to realize the potential of the DDS standard in all industries. Foundation members ensure the ongoing and long-term growth and success of DDS through the following: testing conformance and interoperability, defining industry-specific data models, promoting industry-specific adaptations and implementations of DDS, developing user case libraries, and launching educational initiatives. Visit the DDS Foundation website.

