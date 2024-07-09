Rising at 7.1% CAGR, Thermal Spray Coatings Market is expected to reach above USD 14.15 billion by 2029 – Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Thermal Spray Coatings Market

“Global Thermal Spray Coatings Market Research Report 2024-2030” is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides an industry overview with growth analysis and historical and future cost, revenue, demand and supply data (if applicable). Research analysts provide detailed explanations of value chain and retailer analysis. This Thermal Spray Coatings market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report. This report also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

The thermal spray coatings market is expected to grow at 7.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 14.15 billion by 2029 from USD 7.63 billion in 2020.



Top leading companies in the global Thermal Spray Coatings market includes:

Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc., Bodycote, Oerlikon Metco, Surface Technology, H.C. Starck GmbH, F.W. Gartner Thermal Spraying, Höganäs AB, Metallisation Limited, Flame Spray SpA, BryCoat Inc.

Recent Development:

19 March 2020: Praxair Surface Technologies (PST) and Siemens have signed a new agreement to strengthen their continuous relationship. The new contract covers a range of coating services across all Siemens products. Aerospace and industrial gas turbine components such as blades, vanes, casings, and discs will be coated by PST’s aluminising, platinum aluminising, slurry, and thermal spray processes. To offer the best possible technology and service, coatings will be completed at PST’s Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, & United States locations.

18 November 2022: Bodycote, the world’s largest provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, is expanding its thermal spray coatings capability in the Middle East. Bodycote has entered into a partnership with Mathevon Group to develop the market in the region and, in particular, Saudi Arabia.



Thermal Spray Coatings Market segmentation:



Market segment by Type:



Metals

Ceramics

Polymers

Carbides

Abradable



Market segment by Application:



Aerospace

Industrial Gas Turbine

Automotive

Medical

Printing



Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:



North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa).



Some key questions answered in the Thermal Spray Coatings market report:



– What is the Thermal Spray Coatings market growth, sales, production, consumption, import and export, trends, latest developments, etc. of each region/country?



– Which key regions or Thermal Spray Coatings market segments will drive market development in the near future?



– The short-term and long-term factors affecting the industry due to COVID-19.



– Historical, current and future market development, growth and market size during the forecast period.



– The detailed qualitative analysis and quantitative insights provided in the report contribute to future growth.



– Comprehensive mapping of key players and the latest strategies adopted by industry players, Manufacturer behaviors analysis.



Important functions under the reported products and main highlights:



– Detailed overview of the Thermal Spray Coatings Market



– Changes in industry market dynamics



– History, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value



– Detailed Thermal Spray Coatings market segmentation by type, application, etc.



– Recent industry trends and developments



– Competition Situation The high-frequency inductor market



– key company and product strategies



– shows promising growth potential and niche segments/regions



The research includes historical data from 2019 to 2024 and forecasts to 2030, making the reports an invaluable resource for industry managers, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and others looking for key industry data in easily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Finally, the Thermal Spray Coatings Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principal locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Thermal Spray Coatings industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



