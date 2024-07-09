Asure Announces Strategic Partnership with MyHRScreens to Provide Enhanced Background Screening Services for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with MyHRScreens, a premier provider of background screening services. This collaboration aims to expand access to comprehensive background screening solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, facilitating a safer and more efficient hiring process.



Through this partnership, Asure will offer MyHRScreens' advanced background screening capabilities to give their small and mid-sized business clients easy access to robust screening services, including criminal history checks, employment verifications, education verifications, and drug testing. These services enable businesses to make informed hiring decisions quickly and with confidence.

"Background screenings are crucial for protecting organizations from potential risks and liabilities," said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure Software. "By partnering with MyHRScreens, we are not only expanding our service offerings for growth-minded small businesses, but also helping them maintain a safe work environment and expedite their hiring practices."

This partnership brings significant benefits to Asure SMB clients by offering access to a comprehensive range of background checks, ensuring accuracy and compliance with legal standards, and improving overall hiring efficiency.

For more information about the new background screening services provided by Asure in partnership with MyHRScreens, please visit asuresoftware.com/myhrscreens.



About Asure

Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.



About MyHRScreens

MyHRScreens specializes in delivering comprehensive background screening solutions tailored to the needs of businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to accuracy, compliance, and customer service, MyHRScreens ensures that organizations have the information they need to make informed hiring decisions. For more information, visit www.myhrscreens.com.

Contact Information:

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

617-335-5058

patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com