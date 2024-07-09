CalAmp Announces Appointment of Paul Washicko as Senior Vice President of Product Management

IRVINE, Calif., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp, a telematics company that provides products and solutions that help organizations monitor, track and protect vital assets, today announced the appointment of Paul Washicko as the new Senior Vice President of Product Management. In his role, Washicko will lead an accomplished team across the company’s telematics portfolio of hardware and software solutions, driving innovation and growth.

Paul Washicko brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the telematics industry to CalAmp. His extensive background spans engineering, operations management, strategy, product development, and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to rejoining CalAmp, Washicko served as Vice President and General Manager of ConMet’s Digital Business Unit. In this capacity, he oversaw significant advancements and expansion within the digital space.

Washicko is no stranger to CalAmp, having previously led the company’s SaaS Telematics Business Unit as Vice President and General Manager. His earlier career includes serving as President of Networkcar, where he led the company through a period of high growth and its eventual sale to Hughes Telematics. At Networkcar, Washicko and his team were pioneers in remote diagnostics and asset management for vehicle fleets, setting industry standards that continue to influence telematics today.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul back to CalAmp,” said Chris Adams, President and CEO of CalAmp. “His exceptional track record in product management and deep understanding of the telematics landscape make him the ideal leader to advance our innovative solutions and strengthen our market position. We look forward to the insights and direction he will bring to our product management team.”

Washicko’s return to CalAmp marks a significant step forward in the company’s mission to deliver cutting-edge telematics solutions that enhance connectivity, productivity, and safety for its global customer base.

“I am excited to rejoin CalAmp and lead its talented product management team,” said Washicko. “I look forward to building on the company’s strong foundation and driving the next phase of growth and innovation in our telematics offerings.”

About CalAmp

CalAmp provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track and protect their vital assets. Our unique device-enabled software and cloud platform enables commercial and government organizations worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, visibility and compliance while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With over 10 million active edge devices and 220+ approved or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

