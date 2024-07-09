New Laminate Possibilities Now Unlocked with InDepth Surfacing™ by Formica Group

Cincinnati, Ohio, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formica Corporation today announces InDepth Surfacing™ by Formica Group, a premium product category that revolutionizes the naturalism available through laminate surfaces. With a new precision inline print technology, the line delivers new levels of texture and visual dynamics to laminate surfaces.

“With InDepth Surfacing™, we are advancing a new technology that delivers unprecedented levels of realism to laminate surfaces,” said Meghan Howell, North American design and creative director at Formica Corporation. “From commercial to residential settings, the new line brings more naturalism than ever before to laminate, offering the pinnacle of high-performance surfaces that don’t compromise on elevated design.”

The new precision inline print technology delivers a synchronized embossed matte texture with light-reflecting details to InDepth Surfacing™. The result is a visually dynamic, high-performance textured surface suitable for vertical, horizontal, postformed and flat applications in high-end residential and commercial environments, including hospitality, higher education and luxury office spaces.

Veined Marble Series

In the Veined Marble series, a dual-matte enhancement paired with sculpted metallic veins modernize this Italian marble design originally quarried in Tuscany.

Silver Veined White Marble: a warmed silver vein is embossed in a field of white Italian marble

a warmed silver vein is embossed in a field of white Italian marble Gold Veined Taupe Marble: a dual-metallic gold vein warms a taupe Tuscan marble background

Woodgrain

A new real veneer visual with inline precision graining and pearlescent highlights allows these Woodgrain designs to mimic the light reflection of real wood fibers.

Natural Silk Oak: sanded lightly in a matte waxed finish for a modern oak look

sanded lightly in a matte waxed finish for a modern oak look Fumed Silk Oak: fumed and naturally darkened to bring out the oak grain pattern

fumed and naturally darkened to bring out the oak grain pattern Oxidized Silk Oak: highlights a wood-aging process to oxidize the oak to a smokey silver-gray

highlights a wood-aging process to oxidize the oak to a smokey silver-gray Bleached Luster Walnut: bleached to lighten and smooth out the heart and sapwood for a luxurious wood finish

bleached to lighten and smooth out the heart and sapwood for a luxurious wood finish Steamed Luster Walnut: steamed to enhance the ribbonlike technique that highlights the white sap and dark heartwood for a natural mid-toned walnut

steamed to enhance the ribbonlike technique that highlights the white sap and dark heartwood for a natural mid-toned walnut Stained Luster Walnut: over-stained in a rich brown for a classic walnut color

For more information on InDepth Surfacing™, visit formica.com.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others.

