Notification of Structural Changes in Panevezio statybos trestas AB

In order to make better use of available resources and make its operation more efficient, Panevezio statybos trestas AB (PST) transfers the activities of the branches Klaipstata, Genranga and Konstrukcija to the parent Company. This decision will allow to focus even more on providing top quality services to our clients.

PST is constantly looking for ways to ensure operational efficiency and higher quality of services – the structural changes are aimed at reducing administrative costs and making the operation of the company more efficient. By transferring the activities of the branches to the parent Company, it will be possible to manage operations even more smoothly, respond to the clients’ needs in a better manner and avoid duplication of functions.

The transfer of the branch activities will be implemented in compliance with the legislation requirements of the Republic of Lithuania, ensuring a smooth and transparent process. It is intended to be completed this year.



The branches of PST Klaipstata and Genranga perform the functions of a general contractor, while Konstrukcija performs general and special construction works requiring high qualifications.

