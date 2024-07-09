World Education Services Welcomes Donna Daniels to Its Board of Trustees

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Education Services (WES) is pleased to announce the appointment of Donna Daniels, PhD, to its Board of Trustees. Daniels is CEO of Possibility Labs, a platform supporting community innovators, social entrepreneurs, donors, and impact investors. She brings a wealth of experience and a profound commitment to fostering inclusive and equitable frameworks that enable all people to thrive.



Trained as a cultural anthropologist, Daniels has had a distinguished career spanning higher education, impact capital, market research, social entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. In her current role at Possibility Labs, she continues her dedication to creating a regenerative economy and supporting communities of color.

“Dr. Daniels’ appointment to our Board of Trustees marks an exciting chapter for WES,” said Audrey Hendley, chair of the WES Board of Trustees. “We are confident that her expertise and dedication to building equitable and sustainable communities will be instrumental to guiding many of WES’ initiatives, and we look forward to working with her.”

“It is a privilege and a pleasure to welcome Dr. Daniels to our Board of Trustees,” said Esther Benjamin, CEO of WES. “Dr. Daniels’ extensive background in philanthropy and social entrepreneurship, combined with her commitment to equity and inclusion, makes her an invaluable addition to the Board. As WES celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, we look forward to the insights and leadership Dr. Daniels will bring to our organization and to ensuring that the next 50 years and beyond continue to be impactful.”

Prior to joining Possibility Labs, Daniels served as Vice President for Integrated Capitals and Communities at the Heron Foundation. She also served as Vice President of Philanthropic Services at RSF Social Finance, where she led the organization’s Donor Advised Fund program. Her career also includes leadership positions at Social Venture Network and Iconoculture.

“I am honored to join WES’ Board of Trustees,” said Daniels. “As a leader who is passionate about building frameworks and systems that enable all people to thrive, I am excited to be working with WES’ Board and the organization. I’ve continued to be impressed by WES’ social enterprise model for driving inclusion for immigrants, refugees, and international students. WES continues to be a model for innovation and impact within the social sector.”

About WES

Founded in 1974, WES is a non-profit social enterprise that supports the educational, economic, and social inclusion of immigrants, refugees, and international students. From evaluating academic credentials to shaping policy, designing programs, and providing philanthropic funding, we partner with a diverse set of organizations, leaders, and networks to uplift individuals and drive systems change.

