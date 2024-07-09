HR Tech Startup Remofirst Expands Management Team

– Elizabeth Finn Payne named Senior VP of Finance and Ki Lin Tay to General Counsel & Head of People --

SAN FRANCISCO , July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding its management team, HR tech startup Remofirst today announced that senior executives Elizabeth Finn Payne (CPA) joined the company as Senior Vice President of Finance and Ki Lin Tay (Esq.) as General Counsel & Head of People. Remofirst’s Employer of Record (EOR) HR solution enables businesses to affordably and compliantly hire employees and contractors in more than 180 countries.

With more than 18 years of experience in finance and accounting, Payne brings a depth of financial expertise to Remofirst. At Akoya Biosciences, she served in a variety of roles including as Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis; Senior Director of Finance and Corporate Controller; and Corporate Finance Controller – also helping the company go public. Prior to that, Payne served as Senior Director of Global Expansion at Globalization Partners and as Director of Advisory Services for RADIUS. She also held positions with High Street Partners as Senior Manager Advisory Services and with Edelstein & Company, LLP as Supervisor, Audit and Assurance Practice. She began her career at KPMG-U.S., as an audit associate in San Diego.

Tay is a seasoned attorney with over a decade of experience in business and employment law, people and culture, and working with high growth startups and scaleups. Prior to Remofirst, she was Chief People Officer & General Counsel for Vcheck Global, a global due diligence and background investigations company, where she served on the management team to position the company for acquisition and enabling a successful exit. For HR tech startup Bambee, she served as Head of Legal Affairs & Employer HR Services, helping the early-stage startup scale over 6X. Tay has held a variety of other roles as legal counsel, advising clients and companies of all sizes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elizabeth and Ki Lin to the Remofirst leadership team, bringing expertise and perspectives that will help drive us to continued growth and excellence,” said Nurasyl Serik, CEO and Co-founder of Remofirst. “As leaders, they bring a wealth of experience that aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine the future of global employment. We are confident that their contributions will bring us to new heights and help us better serve our clients around the world.”

Payne holds a B.A. in Sociology from College of the Holy Cross, along with an MBA and a Master of Science in Accountancy and Financial Management from the University of San Diego.

Tay holds a B.A. in Law and Sociolegal Theory from York University (Canada) and a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Windsor (Canada). She is a member of the State Bar of California and Provincial Bar of Ontario, Canada.

Like all Remofirst employees, Payne and Tay work remotely with Payne located in Boston, and Tay in Los Angeles. Remofirst has employees located throughout the U.S. and in 20 other countries worldwide.

ABOUT REMOFIRST

Remofirst’s Employer of Record (EOR) solution enables businesses to affordably and flexibly hire employees and contractors in more than 180 countries where they don’t have an entity. It takes full employment responsibility for all aspects of international hiring including compliance, payroll, taxes, and benefits. Remofirst is focused on enabling “freedom of work,” empowering companies to access and compliantly hire talent anywhere in the world. Founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and Ukraine (both Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients for 2023), Remofirst has thousands of customers worldwide, including World Health Organization, University of Cambridge and Mastercard. For more information visit us at www.remofirst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

