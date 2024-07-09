CareSource names David Herndon president of the North Carolina market

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource today announced that David Herndon has been named president of its North Carolina market. He has more than 20 years of health care experience and developed one of the country’s first aged, blind and disabled managed care plans. His experience also includes building both acute and long-term care provider networks, launching new Medicare and Medicaid plans, and developing value-based payment models.

"David thinks ahead of the curve and brings innovations to his work that others want to follow,” said Scott Markovich, CareSource’s executive vice president of markets and products. “Those are qualities we value at CareSource because it allows us to constantly improve service and outcomes for providers and members and drive cost savings for our customers. I’m excited about what he is going to bring to our work for the people of North Carolina.”

"CareSource sets the standard for both excellence and a member-centered mission,” said Herndon. “That’s driven success in the 17 North Carolina counties CareSource currently serves in the Health Insurance Marketplace and will guide our success going forward. It’s a privilege to be part of a nonprofit managed care organization dedicated to transforming health care for those served by government-sponsored health insurance programs.”

Herndon previously served as the executive vice president and chief business operations officer for the Hawaii Medical Service Association where he oversaw government programs, internal operations, account management and sales, and information technology. He is also the former president of Hawaii operations for United HealthCare where he had full responsibility for Medicaid and Medicare plans and designed a new Medicaid clinical model that helped reduce nursing home admissions by 80%.

Herndon received his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of South Florida and is a certified public accountant. He is active in Meals on Wheels and North Carolina MedAssist and formerly served as board chair for the Hawaii Foodbank.

