Esports Market Surges to USD 7.5 Billion by 2030, Propelled by 21.5% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Esports Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.5 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=6123

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Esports Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2020-2030 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2030 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2020-2022 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Activision Blizzard (US), Electronic Arts (US), Tencent Holdings (China), Valve Corporation (US), Twitch Interactive (US), Sony Group Corporation (Japan) SEGMENTS COVERED Revenue Streams, Game Genre, Platform, And Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Esports Market Overview

Increasing Digitalization: The Esports market is expanding rapidly due to increased digitalization. As more individuals gain access to high-speed internet and digital devices, demand for online gaming and Esports events has increased, increasing income and attracting investment from large tech and media businesses.

Rising Viewership: The growing global audience for esports considerably drives industry growth. With platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming, viewership numbers are skyrocketing, attracting more marketers and sponsors, hence increasing the profitability and popularity of the Esports business.

Growing Investments: Sponsorship, advertising, and venture capital investment are key drivers of the Esports sector. Major brands are recognising the benefits of Esports for engaging younger demographics, resulting in increasing spending for events, teams, and infrastructure development, propelling market expansion.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=6123

High Initial Setup Costs: The Esports market confronts hurdles due to the significant upfront expenditures associated with establishing competitive gaming infrastructure and organising large-scale events. This costly barrier can deter new participants and impede the pace of the market's growth and evolution.

Regulatory Challenges: Regulatory difficulties in several places place considerable constraints on the Esports market. Inconsistent legislation and legal ambiguities surrounding online gaming and betting can generate operational complexity, thereby suffocating business growth and innovation.

Concerns Over Gaming Addiction: The growing concerns about gaming addiction and its influence on mental health pose a significant barrier to the Esports sector. Negative impressions and possibly governmental steps to mitigate these difficulties might impede market expansion and limit the appeal to new participants.

Geographic Dominance:

Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe dominate the global esports market. Asia-Pacific leads due to a large number of gamers and advanced internet infrastructure, which promotes rapid industry growth. North America follows with huge investments and a robust Esports culture. Europe benefits from more viewership and government assistance. This regional dominance influences market growth by drawing worldwide sponsors, increasing revenue sources, and boosting international collaborations and tournaments.

Esports Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Activision Blizzard (US), Electronic Arts (US), Tencent Holdings (China), Valve Corporation (US), Twitch Interactive (US), Sony Group Corporation (Japan) and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Esports Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Esports Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Esports Market into Revenue Streams, Game Genre, Platform, And Geography.

To get market data, market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Esports Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Esports Market, by Revenue Streams Media Rights Sponsorships and Advertising Merchandising and Ticket Sales Prize pools from tournaments Game Publisher Fees



Esports Market, by Game Genre First-Person Shooter (FPS) Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) Real-Time Strategy (RTS) Battle Royale Sports Simulation



Esports Market, by Platform PC Console Mobile



Esports Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Toys And Games Market Size By Product Type (Dolls, Outdoor And Sports Toy, Building And Construction Set, Infant And Preschool Toy, Games And Puzzles), By Age Group (0-3 Years, 3-5 Years, 5-12 Years, 12-18 Years, 18+ Years), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Power Sports Market Size By Vehicle Type ((All-Terrain Vehicles), Utility ATVs), By Propulsion (Gasoline, Electric), By Snowmobiles (Trail Snowmobiles, Mountain Snowmobiles), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Golf Apparel Market Size By Type (Clothes, Clubs, Shoes), By Sales Channel (Retail, Speciality Stores, Sports Megastores, Online, On Course Stores), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Sports Analytics Market Size By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Type (On-field, Off-field), By Solution (Video Analytics, Bio Analytics, Smart Wearable Technology), By Technology (Al, Big Data), By End-Users (Team, Individual), By Geography, And Forecast

Top Esports management softwares: Resurrection of online gaming industry

Visualize Esports Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.