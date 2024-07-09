Thnks Opens Nominations for 2024 Thnks Gratitude in Business Awards™

NASHVILLE, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thnks , the first on-demand gratitude expression platform for enterprises, SMBs, and individual contributors, has opened nominations for the Thnks 2024 Gratitude in Business Awards™ program. The awards program recognizes outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to their organizations.



With the Thnks Gratitude in Business Awards, Thnks seeks to honor individuals who are experts in their field, drive confidence, and are thoughtful and strategic within their organization — all qualities that represent Thnks’s core values. Any individual can nominate a colleague, partner, customer, or vendor who has inspired, fostered professional growth, or cultivated a more positive and healthy culture at work.

"At Thnks, we know adding a personalized gesture of gratitude in business has the potential to change and influence how companies scale and grow," said Brendan Kamm, Thnks Co-Founder and CEO. "We started the Thnks Gratitude in Business Awards to enable people to extend gratitude to those making a positive impact in their business network. This program has continued to evolve and we’re looking forward to reading about and sharing stories of gratitude from this years’ nominees."

The winner of the Thnks Gratitude in Business Award will be awarded $10,000 in Thnks credits to start a gratitude program at their company, a $500 credit from a selection of Thnks retailers, and a $2,500 donation to a charity of their choice. Additionally, other finalists will each receive a $100 credit from a selection of Thnks retailers. This year, Thnks will also be introducing a Company category, with the winning company receiving $10,000 in Thnks credits.

Nominations will open July 9, 2024 until July 26, 2024. Finalists will be announced on July 31 and public voting will be open until September 12 at 9:00 a.m. CDT. The winner will be announced on September 23.

To nominate your company, a colleague, or learn more about the Thnks Gratitude in Business Awards, visit the official website here .

ABOUT THNKS

Established in 2016, Thnks believes making people feel appreciated - not just part of a transaction - is a business-building strategy. Utilized by over 10,000 teams and 120 Fortune 500 companies, Thnks is an on-demand gratitude expression platform for enterprises, SMBs, and individual contributors that converts small acts of gratitude into lasting business relationships that drive loyalty and revenue. The Thnks platform incorporates technology, program analytics and compliance/budget adherence to empower customers with a more economical, intentional, and authentic way to make people feel appreciated. So far this year, more than 1 million Thnks have been sent - proving small acts of gratitude generate outsized business impact.