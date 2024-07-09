Spirit of Innovation: Arts Across America is now available through Amazon Fire and Roku Applications

Temecula, Calif., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the cusp of JDS Creative Academy’s 10th anniversary, the nonprofit’s innovative television series Spirit of Innovation: Arts Across America has started expanding its reach.

As a result of the show's massive success, it has received well-deserved recognition and awards on a national level. As of January 1st, 2024, Spirit of Innovation: Arts Across America has been picked up by Binge Network. All episodes from season five and season six are currently available on the Binge streaming platform and available as an app through Amazon Fire and Roku!

Visit these platforms to find the Spirit of Innovation App and visit spiritofinnovation.org to stream all released episodes and segments. The show is also broadcast locally on Temecula, Murrieta, Menifee, and RivCo television stations. The program reaches different audiences locally, throughout the State of California, and nationwide, effectively bringing the show’s mission to life: Spreading the Arts across America! Their May 2024 episode featured special guest Cheech Marin widely known for making up one-half of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong.

Spirit of Innovation: Arts Across America recently underwent a rebrand, spotlighting JDS Creative Academy’s mission to advance education and training in the visual, performing, and digital arts. The show highlights the impact the arts have across local and national platforms, while still giving viewers the good-to-know, need-to-know, and impactful news they have come to expect.

Through engaging magazine-style video segments, Spirit of Innovation: Arts Across America spotlights creativity and important impact stories, emphasizing inclusivity and the arts everywhere. Tune in every month to catch the latest episode and follow Spirit of Innovation: Arts Across America on all social media platforms to stay up-to-date with any new announcements!

About JDS Creative Academy

JDS Creative Academy is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization based in Temecula, California. The organization is dedicated to inspiring, educating, and enhancing achievement in video production and workforce development. With a focus on visual, performing, and digital arts, JDS Creative Academy offers programs for diverse populations and to foster a diverse and inclusive environment. For more information, visit www.jdscreativeacademy.org call JDS Studio at (951) 296-6715

