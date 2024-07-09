SERVPRO Recognized for Excellence in Customer Service

Gallatin, Tenn., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERVPRO, a leader in property restoration, mitigation, and construction, has been named one of America's Customer Service Champions 2024 by USA TODAY and Plant-A Insights Group.



This award recognizes leaders in customer service across 67 industries. Champions were selected through a confidential online survey of more than 33,000 U.S. consumers who provided nearly 520,000 reviews. The businesses were evaluated on overall customer experience and quality of service across seven key categories important to consumers.



SERVPRO received a four-and-a-half-star rating out of a possible five and is the only company in the restoration industry included on the list.



“We are incredibly honored that SERVPRO has been recognized as one of America’s Customer Service Champions,” said CEO Brett Ponton. “This accolade reflects the unwavering dedication and hard work of our SERVPRO teams, who strive every day to provide exceptional service and support to home and business owners in their time of need.”



“At SERVPRO, our commitment to excellence in customer service is at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition is a testament to our continued effort to exceed customer expectations.”



America's Customer Service Champions 2024 highlights companies that excel in delivering outstanding customer experiences based on a broad set of metrics, providing consumers with guidance for their spending decisions.



Respondents reviewed companies with whom they had personal interactions within the past three years, ensuring the relevance of the findings. The Plant-A analysis is further supported by publicly available data, customer online reviews, and various validation methods. Recognized companies underwent meticulous checks, including a review of published press from the past two years to identify potential issues.

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, construction, mold mitigation, biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 2,200 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

# # #

Attachment