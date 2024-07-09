Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Gritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS)

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 6, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Gritstone bio, Inc. (“Gritstone” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GRTS) securities between March 9, 2023 and February 29, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On February 12, 2024, Gritstone disclosed that it would be delaying the launch of its COVID-19 vaccine study (the “Phase 2b CORAL Study”) from the first quarter of 2024 to Fall 2024 to “allow use of fully GMP-grade raw materials in the vaccine, which is expected to increase the regulatory utility of the trial.”

Then, on February 29, 2024, Gritstone announced that it was reducing approximated 40% of its workforce, stating that “[t]he move comes following the recently announced delay of the proposed CORAL Phase 2b study, which resulted in Gritstone not receiving external funding it previously anticipated beginning in 1Q 2024, associated with the initiation of the study.”

On this news, Gritstone’s stock price fell $0.78, or 27.9%, to close at $2.02 per share on March 1, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company would be unable to launch the Phase 2b CORAL Study in the timeframe it had represented to investors; (2) the foregoing would impair Gritstone’s ability to obtain external funding in connection with the Study, thereby negatively affecting Gritstone’s ability to maintain its balance sheet and cash position; (3) accordingly, Gritstone overstated its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its products; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

