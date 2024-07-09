Questex’s Digital Pharma East Partners with Hope in Pain to Help Millions Living with Debilitating Migraine for Each Paid Registration Made in through July 31

NEW YORK, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Pharma East, the premier marketing event for life sciences, presented by Fierce Pharma Marketing, is partnering with Hope in Pain, a patient advocacy group dedicated to raising awareness, providing education, and offering resources for those struggling with migraine. For each paid registration the global pharma marketing community make through July 31, Digital Pharma East will donate $5 to Hope in Pain to help the millions living with debilitating migraine attacks. Digital Pharma East takes place September 9-12, 2024 at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia. Register here.



“We are excited to partner with Hope in Pain to donate help in fighting migraine disease together. We hope these donations will help the millions living with debilitating migraine attacks,” said Jennifer Woods, Vice President & Market Leader, Life Sciences Healthcare Events.

Hope in Pain is led by the 2023 Social Health Award Winner for Healthcare Collaborator, Shoshana Lipson. Lipson said, ”Migraine is a complex, progressive, neurological disease that impacts over 40 million in the US alone, and for which there remains few effective and tolerable treatment options. More research funding, collaborations across the disease space, and education to address stigma, is desperately needed to bring about change and help restore quality of life to those affected.”

Across three days, Digital Pharma East will provide a cross section of strategies and best practices broadly used by marketing and commercial teams at big pharma and biotech companies. Industry experts will join attendees to discuss new ideas, innovations, and emerging trends and learn what it means to be fierce in pharma marketing.

Digital Pharma East Highlights

High-level, cutting-edge content from over 60 sessions will provide actionable strategies for attendees to take back to their teams

Unique networking opportunities that will bring the pharma marketing community together in-person

Hear insights from industry leaders from top life sciences companies including AstraZeneca, Bayer Healthcare, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, GSK, Merck, Sanofi, UCB and many more



The 2024 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, an annual awards program presented by Fierce Pharma, will take place in conjunction with event. The competition highlights the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. Awards winners will be revealed at a gala dinner.

