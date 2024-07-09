Rackspace Technology Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cloud Professional Services

SAN ANTONIO, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced that it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US51406224, June 2024).



The IDC MarketScape evaluated cloud professional services providers, creating a framework for comparing vendors' product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and factors influencing current and future market success.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Report, a distinction we believe highlights our holistic approach to cloud strategy and implementation expertise,” said Amar Maletira, Chief Executive Officer, Rackspace Technology. “We further believe our inclusion in the IDC MarketScape assessment of the 2024 Cloud Professional Services market is a testament to Rackspace's capabilities and flexible operating model."

The IDC MarketScape notes, “Rackspace has over 15 years of experience managing clients' cloud operations and, in the process, has developed ample cloud professional service capabilities.” According to the report, "Rackspace's Elastic Engineering capabilities are a good match for clients that are figuring out what they need from their migration and modernization efforts, and the company's workload-aware focus on a client's desired business outcomes makes it easy to determine where other ecosystem partners need to be involved in the cloud journey."

IDC clients can click here to read the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2024 Vendor Assessment Report, and go here for additional information on Rackspace Technology solutions.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com